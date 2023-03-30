Ivan Cruz, whose real name is Víctor Francisco de la Cruz Dávila, is one of the greatest bolero singers and composers in our country. Although he began as an interpreter of ballads, he began in the genre of Cuban origin on the recommendation of Marco Antonio Collazos, artistic director of the FTA label.

With his songs “You tell me you’re going” and “Mozo, give me another drink” Iván Cruz began his foray into the bolero in a good way. In this way, he earned the nickname of “The idol of the bolero” and his music was popularized as cantina hymns. He then knows what has become of his life.

The dramatic musical career of Iván Cruz

Iván Cruz, who had a tough childhood, was at the peak of his musical career in the 1980s. At that time, he recognized his entry into the world of alcohol and drugs. This interim of excesses was one of the most difficult moments in the life of the bolero singer.

Iván Cruz achieved fame with his boleros that sang to heartbreak.

In 2000 he decided to change his life and became an evangelical Christian. This is how Iván Cruz made it known to the media. According to his version, God “helped” him to get out of his addictions and not to relapse into them. His faith led him to build a church in his house.

What happened to Iván Cruz, famous bolero singer?

Iván Cruz is currently 77 years old and has had several disagreements with the stability of his health. Despite reaching serious states, he denounced that APDAYC did not want to advance his pension in order to subsidize his medical treatment. Given this, he decided to mortgage his house and put the cars of his youth up for sale.

Also, despite the fact that he revealed his alcohol rehabilitation and being diagnosed with acute pancreatitis, the artist has been caught drinking alone on multiple occasions.

Iván Cruz has been captured by TikTok users.

Recently, he was seen singing his popular songs on the street and drinking beer. The images were disseminated by TikTok users who did not hesitate to demand support from the Ministry of Culture and Apdayc so that the artist receives the corresponding retirement from him.

Iván Cruz has also continued with his musical presentations, although they are no longer as frequent as in his golden age. He usually appears alongside other singers at events within the national territory.