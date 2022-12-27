Who doesn’t know the name of the Home Alone actor? He became a dad for the first time! This is how Macaulay Culkin is today

Macaulay Culkin, who does not know the name of the actor most loved by children at Christmas time. What happened to the star of Mom I missed the plane and how are you today?

Many are aware of the bad times he found himself facing a few years ago, but today Macaulay Culkin has managed to take control of his life and build a beautiful family with the actress Brenda Song.

Even the latter is preceded by its fame, everyone remembers it as the London Tipton of one of the Disney series most loved by children, Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel.

The two met while filming the film Changeland. A year after the first rumors surfaced, Brenda Song publicly announced that she has one relationship with the star Mom’s I missed the plane.

Everything is wonderful and we are happy.

Macaulay Culkin he became a father

In 2021, they welcomed their first child, Dokota Song Culkinnamed after the actor’s late sister, who passed away in 2008.

But the little one is not the only member of the family, these two parents also take care of three cats, several fish, a parrot and a Shiba Inu dog.

Finally life Macaulay Culkin has returned to normal, the actor often shows himself in public with his child, always with the smile on the lips and with the joy in the heart.

The rumors about the star

Several years ago, the tabloids started talking about drug problems and to disseminate photos that showed the actor completely transformed, very thin.

A few years later, news of his death surfaced. Macaulay Culkin made fun of what happened. During an interview he stated that perhaps one day he will tell the story true version of the story.

The one and only thing that matters is that today she is fine and has a wonderful family.