The Mexican forward Henry Martin He has been one of the great people responsible for the success of Club América, in 2023 the scorer and captain azulcrema demonstrated his worth in scoring goals and has increasingly earned the affection of the azulcrema fans, after months ago he became His quality is doubted given his performances in the Liguilla, however, after finally becoming champion with the Águilas he was finally able to show what he is capable of.
What has taken the azulcrema environment by surprise is that at this point the player has not renewed with the team, knowing that his contract ends at the end of this Clausura 2024. Fortunately for those concerned, according to the journalist's report Jonathan Penathe Ave board would have ready the new contract for its captain, who would be offered a couple more years in the institution.
In addition, he added that the negotiation lasted a little longer because the player wanted a salary increase, which they would have granted given the player's relevance in the attack.
Henry Martin He just turned 31 last November and would renew for two more years with America, that is, until he is 33 years old, so he must remain in good physical condition to seek a future renewal, since the Águilas evaluate the physical issue a lot. once exceeding 30 years.
For now, the board has chosen not to bring foreign competition and experience to the player, but recently for this tournament they did sign the youth forward Illian Hernandez 23 years old from Pachuca, who in fact already played two games in the first three dates of the tournament.
