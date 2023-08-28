The arrival of Turkish soap operas on Peruvian television was a complete success; thus, latin continued to bring more productions. one of them was ‘Ferihá’s secret’ at the end of 2015, which presented the story of the young Ferihá, who won a scholarship to study at a private university and hid his real life to fit in with high society. This television series starred Hazal Kayaand here we will tell you what happened to his life and what he looks like today.

What happened to Hazal Kaya, protagonist of ‘The Secret of Ferihá’?

After starring in ‘The Secret of Ferihá’, the actress Hazal Kaya she continued to participate in more Turkish novels and films until 2022, the year she became pregnant with her second child. The last production that she starred in was the series ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace’from Netlix.

On the other hand, we were also able to see Hazal in other Turkish soap operas that reached Peruvian television, such as ‘Family love’ and ‘Forbidden love’. In the latter, he shared the cast with the actress Beren Saat, the protagonist of ‘What is Fatmagül’s fault?’.

This is what Hazal Kaya looks like in 2023

Currently, Hazal Kaya is married to the actor Ali Atay, with whom he married in 2019 and has two children. Now, the actress of ‘Ferihá’s Secret’ works as a model and has even been part of the cover of Elle and Vogue magazines. Also, as we can see on her Instagram, in which she shares part of her projects, she is not working on any Turkish novels or films at the moment.

This is what Hazal Kaya looks like in 2023 at 32 years of age. Photo: Hazal Kaya LR/Instagram composition

