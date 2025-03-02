Harrison Ford will not be present at the gala of the Oscar 2025 Awards. Although the legendary actor of Sagas as Indiana Jones and Star Wars He planned to deliver one of the awards of the night, he has had to cancel his assistance to the Dolby Theater de Los Angeles for health reasons.

Specifically, the 82 -year -old actor has been diagnosed with a Herpes Zóster, as he has published Entertainment Weekly, What has led to consider that it is better to keep rest at home to ensure rapid recovery.

The absence at the last minute of Ford, which Two years ago he was in charge of delivering the best film award At the end of the evening (yes, he gave it to All at once everywhere), It will have taken the academy and the organizers of the gala to look for a plan B for the award that they had thought to deliver the interpreter, who will have to follow the ceremony from home. The rest of the viewers will leave us without the possibility of becoming an unexpected source of memes, as happened a few weeks ago in the Sag Awards.

2025 Oscar Awards: Gala schedule

The Oscar delivery ceremony will take place on March 2. In Spain it can be seen During the night of Sunday 2 to Monday 3, starting at 2am (peninsular time). The enclosure that will host Gala will be the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. This iconic place is located in the heart of Hollywood and since 2002 it is the headquarters that the Academy of Arts and Film Sciences choose to celebrate the Oscars.

