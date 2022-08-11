In 2017, Giuseppe Horna He surprised the followers of the Hermanos Yaipén group by singing the “Mix Juan Gabriel”. Immediately, the video clip was praised by netizens and highlighted the singer’s voice and even predicted a future for him in Peruvian cumbia. However, the artist left the musical orchestra for a subject that very few knew.

Now the singer interacts with TikTok users. There they asked him why he retired from the orchestra of the brothers Walter and Javier. In that sense, the young man surprised with his response. In addition, he has worried his fans by telling about his delicate state of health. Next, we tell you what happened to the interpreter.

Giuseppe Horna reveals his state of health

The interpreter, in one of his videos on TikTok, revealed that after leaving the Hermanos Yaipén orchestra (since his contract ended and they did not renew it) his health condition worsened, since ulcers were detected in his stomach.

“After leaving the Yaipén Brothers (…), I got sick In some videos that I published I show that I was hospitalized, they gave me blood transfusions since I lost a lot of blood because I have ulcers in my stomach, but I’m better now, “he said.

Giuseppe Horna created his orchestra after leaving Hermanos Yaipén

Likewise, in his publications, he shares excerpts from his presentations in different departments of Peru. According to Giuseppe Horna, one of his dreams was to have his own orchestra. Meanwhile, despite not being in good health, he has complied with his contracts.

“I dared to form my own orchestra and to dream of what I always wanted since I was little. There came a time when I had a lot of work and I got sick, ”she mentioned.

Giuseppe Horna came to create his own musical orchestra. Photo: Giuseppe Horna/Instagram

Giuseppe Horna and his visit to “La voz Perú”

In 2021, the singer appeared on the “La voz Perú” program, where he managed to convince the juries and was part of the Eva Ayllón team. However, he could not continue in the race, since he was eliminated in one of the battles against the participant Joseph Buitrón.

What did Giuseppe Horna say after participating in “La voz Peru”?

After performing with Joseph Buitrón, Giuseppe Horna could not proceed to the round of live concerts so he was out of the running. However, the former member of Yaipen Brothers went to his Instagram account to criticize the favoritism among the coaches of “the voice peru” with the contestants of the singing reality show. In addition, she thanked his followers for their support during her participation in the Latina Television program.

Giuseppe Horna criticized the coaches of “La voz Perú”. Photo: Giuseppe Horna/Instagram

Was Giuseppe Horna a member of Bareto?

Very few knew this stage of his musical career with cheapwell Giuseppe Horna He was part of the group for only three months and through his social networks he announced his departure with an emotional message, in which he mentioned that he did not have the opportunity to say goodbye to his fans.

“Three months of good cumbia, good aura, good people; three months of great experiences, new challenges. I know I did not have the opportunity to say goodbye, but in this way (post on Instagram) I want to thank each of the members of Bareto, staff, technicians and owners of Bareto for allowing me to be part of the band, “he wrote.

Giuseppe Horna says goodbye to Bareto. Photo: Giuseppe Horna/Instagram

Giuseppe Horna celebrates the success of “Mix Juan Gabriel”

Through a post on Instagram, Giuseppe Horna replied to the message published by the official account of Yaipen Brothers, where they mention the millions of views that the “Mix Juan Gabriel” has obtained. Also, the singer mentioned his happiness for this achievement. “How incredible how time has passed, it’s already been 5 years and this ‘Mix Juan Gabriel’ continues to give me so much. A big hug to my forever family Yaipén Brothers. Congratulations!” he pointed out.