It’s been almost 12 years since this Friday’s protagonist became famous, and it wasn’t exactly because of his game. Let’s remember Giorgos Katidis.

Who was it?: A Greek attacker from the 2010s and this decade.

Why is he remembered?: Well, because in March 2013, his image went around the world for celebrating a goal with his team, AEK Athens, giving the Nazi salute.

What happened to him?: After that controversy, his career went into a tailspin, passing through numerous teams without sticking with any of them. His last professional experience was last year at Moschatou in his country. Now he has earned his coaching title. you can follow it on Instagram.

Did you know that…?: The Nazi salute event occurred in an AEK match against Veria, where curiously he would play later.

– Given the torrent of criticism received, Katidis excused himself by saying that he did not know what the greeting meant and that it was a dedication to a friend who was in the stands.

– Ewald Lienen, AEK’s German coach at the time, said that the player had “no idea about politics.”

– The Greek Federation banned him from the national teams for life and AEK suspended him for the rest of the season. A few months later, he transferred him to the Italian Novara.

– This club said it wanted to give Katidis a new opportunity after having repented. He only played 10 games for Novara and was transferred a year later.

– The Italian press dubbed him ‘the Greek Di Canio’.

– Before signing for AEK he was on trial for English club Everton.

– He was never a full international, but he did play with the Greek U-21 team.

– He was runner-up in the European Under-19 Championship with Greece in 2012 (lost to Spain in the final). Katidis was the Greek captain.

– He is 1.75 meters tall.

Biography, honors, statistics: Georgios Katidis was born on February 12, 1993 in Thessaloniki, Greece. He made his professional debut in 2010 at Aris in his hometown. In 2012 he went to AEK in the Greek capital, and in 2013 he ended up joining Italian club Novara. Then he had brief experiences in teams from his native Greece and other countries: Veria, Levadiakos, Panegialios, the Finnish FF Jaro10, the Czech FK Olympia Prague, the FK Příbram from the same country, Irodotos, Proodeftiki, Panelefsiniakos, Atromitos Piraeus and finally the AE Moschatou, where he retired last year.

