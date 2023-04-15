Giacomo Selem He was placed under the spotlight of the local show business when he was captured together with the ‘Reality Girl’, Shirley Arica. The cameras of “Hello everyone” saw them very affectionate at a party in Chiclayo, in December 2013. A few weeks later, in January, he was already announced as the new pull of ATV for “Combate”, along with Ximena Hoyos, Lucia Covarrubias and Alexandra Liao. The production wasted no time and paired him with Fabianne Hayashida, the ‘China’. The public followed the romance and even Facebook profiles were created about the two of them.

” title=” Giacomo Selem and Fabianne Hayashida were a couple in "Combat". Photo: ATV capture ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Giacomo Selem and Fabianne Hayashida were a couple in “Combate”. Photo: ATV capture

Why was Giacomo Selem removed from “Combat?

Although Giacomo Selem He brought freshness to “Combate”, he was not a prominent competitor and in February he was already sentenced. However, his final departure from the competition reality occurred in March.

On Friday, March 7, 2014, Giacomo Selem, then 19 years old, did not attend the reality show or communicate to justify his absence. “He does not give due importance to the program”, noted Renzo Schuller. He recalled that the reality boy did the same when he just started the season.

For her part, Marisol Crousillat, the ‘Queen Mother’ of “Combate”, considered this a serious offense and eliminated it. “His attitude shows a total lack of interest in “Combate”, in your work, in your team and in your colleagues. Therefore, from this moment, Mr. Giacomo is eliminated from the competition ”, he sentenced.

The following Monday, it was learned that Giacomo Selem it had arrived after the program ended. Off the set he said that he had gotten into a fight with a taxi driver who almost ran him over, but he did not go to the clinic or file a complaint with the police station because his priority was to get to the channel. After meeting with the production, he left the offices and thanked him for the time he was there.

What happened to Giacomo Selem after leaving “Combate”?

In 2016, Giacomo Selem had a discreet participation in the bodybuilding contest Selective 2016 – Youth Men’s Physique. In February 2018, he appeared again when he entered the eighth season of the reality show. “BLN, the competition”, in Ecuador. At that time, she told in an interview that she had paused her studies in Nutrition and Dietetics at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC). “I want to experience everything that being on the small screen entails, because I like this world, but nutrition and the fitness world are definitely mine. I would like to be a nutritionist for athletes and that is my career”he stated for the Expreso portal.

At the end of his season in Ecuador, Giacomo Selem moved away from television screens and immersed himself in social networks. On Instagram he has 747,000 followers and on TikTok he has 977,900. A plus for his popularity came when he started a relationship with the Peruvian tiktoker Aylin Criss, who has a legion of 17 million on that social network. Some 3 million of her started following her after seeing her on the MTV reality show “Revenge of the Former VIPs”.

The followers of the influencer noticed, in June 2020, that Giacomo Selem and Aylin Criss They had started living together. However, after a few months they stopped publishing content together, and the former reality boy began to be linked to another tiktoker, Maria Luisa Ferrer, and later with the influencer and model Valery Revello. Finally, on his Instagram profile, the former member of “Combate” points out that he is living in Miami, United States.