Genesis Tapia He used his social networks to communicate that he is not in good health and ended up in an ICU bed. The fact worried his followers, with whom she usually has constant contact through her Instagram posts and stories, but What does Genesis Tapia have?

Génesis Tapia became a renowned lawyer. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

What happened to Génesis Tapia to end up in the ICU?

“Once again I have to do hospital classesbut now since ICU. For those who believe everything is possible, no one stops me,” the lawyer wrote in her Instagram stories. She detailed: “Now I am in the ICU in a maximum period of 48 hours and I am certain that we will get out of this soon. I am in very good hands, but, above all things, God is always with me. See you soon, I love you.”

Génesis Tapia admitted to the ICU. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/capture of 'We all heal'.

As read in the Trome, the referee explained why she is in the ICU: “I have been hospitalized since Tuesday. My lungs are complicated and I have 87 saturation.” Later he said that it is a product of COVID-19: “I have consequences of the coronavirus, The doctor said that there is like a foreign body in my lungs and that is causing me crises, like pneumonia, something like that.”

How old is Genesis Tapia?

Genesis Tapia She is a Peruvian lawyer, dancer and model. 31 years. From the age of 17, his figure became known in ‘Chollywood’ as a member of the famous cumbia groups. Beautiful Water and Alma Bella; Later, she became a reality girl when she was part of ‘Welcome the afternoon’.

Are Génesis Tapia and her husband Kike Martínez still together?

In the same diary, Genesis She said that her relationship with her husband is still standing after admitting that she resumed her relationship with him months ago: “Yes (I am with him). Now he is with my mother, then he will go see the babies and he will come to see me at home.” clinic. I hope to recover soon.”