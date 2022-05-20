The name of Gabriel Castro He is well known by the public of América Televisión, since he was one of the visible faces of the channel for 19 years. In 2020, he surprised everyone with his decision to say goodbye to the cameras forever to focus on another facet of his professional life.

Find out in this note what happened to the press man’s life, his beginnings in the television house and the reason for his departure from reporting.

Gabriel Castro, former journalist for América Televisión. Photo: Instagram

Gabriel Castro’s career on television

The Peruvian communicator Gabriel Castro He started on channel 4 at the beginning of 2000. The first space in charge was “América Deportes”, where he made reports and journalistic links.

In the last 10 years of work, he became part of the “Domingo al día” family. There she won the affection of the audience and toured various parts of the world with special reports.

Not only his work was focused on television journalism. Behind the scenes, he taught at well-known universities. Thus, many students saw him as an example to follow.

End of a stage on television

In June 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Gabriel Castro left his position as a reporter for the Sunday program.

Melissa Peschiera was in charge of saying goodbye to her colleague in one of the editions of the morning space. “We want to wish you all the luck in the world. New professional challenges await you”, said the press woman.

The show showed a special of all the journalist’s appearances on the show, along with nostalgic background music.

Gabriel Castro says goodbye to America TV

In social networks, he left a message explaining the reason for his abandonment. In this way, she ruled out an apparent dismissal after strong rumors.

“Thank you all for asking. I leave my home América Televisión for new professional challenges. Let’s go with everything,” she wrote.

Gabriel Castro says goodbye to América Televisión. Photo: Instagram capture

New directions

Gabriel Castro did not completely leave the Communications branch. He is now a public relations officer and the image of a well-known Chinese cell phone brand.

On his Instagram account, he shows his trips made on behalf of the technology company. Also the events she attends to promote new products from this Asian firm.

Gabriel Castro, representative of Huawei. Photo: Instagram capture

Gabriel Castro and his followers on Instagram

Press man Gabriel Enrique Castro Wong, better known as Gabriel Castro, has more than 5,000 followers on his official Instagram account. The journalist on his social networks shares with his followers his funny videos, his day-to-day life, trips with his family and other activities. In addition to being a PR for Huawei and having been on América TV, he claims to be a professor at the Ucal university.

Description of Gabriel Castro on Instagram. Photo: Gabriel Castro/Instagram.

Gabriel Castro happy with his new job

The press man started a new job after saying goodbye to the television house of America. After his distancing from the microphones and cameras, Gabriel Calvo has shared with his followers on social networks what he is currently doing, since he is opening new stores of the small brand for which he provides his services. . “Inauguration of HUAWEI experience centers … Little by little the challenge becomes pleasant, I end up tired but at the end of the day I like what I do @huaweimobilepe”, he wrote in a publication. Updated: Daniela Odar.

Gabriel Castro shares his activities in his new job. Photo: Gabriel Castro/Instagram.

Gabriel Castro grateful for the opportunities in his career

Although his distancing from the screens of América Televisión was a surprise, Gabriel Calvo used his social networks to expose what 2020 was and thanked those who gave him an opportunity in his career as a journalist. “2020 I will remember you with singular nostalgia. You taught me to value health more than ever, family unity, that my mom is my hero, that jumping into the void is not bad, but you have to be prepared and fear is part of being alive because it keeps you alert. You taught me many things. Now to continue living step by step”, he commented.