If we talk about “There is room in the background”, we also remember Fernando Bakovic, the popular father Manuel from the successful América Televisión series. Regarding his absence in this second season, find out what happened to the national actor after the end of the fiction.

What did Fernando Bakovic do after “In the background there is room”?

Fernando Rolando Thomklinstons De Bakovic He played Father Manuel from the first to the last season of “Al fondo hay lugar”. His character was one of the most beloved of the national fiction of América Televisión.

A fan of Universitario de Deportes, he shares his love for the cream shirt on his social networks. In addition, she shows the projects that she carries out around art.

Fernando Bakovic is a national actor. Photo: diffusion

Fernando Bakovic was affected by the pandemic

The arrival of the pandemic affected the actor in the workplace, since he is part of the vulnerable population. During the quarantine he said he felt frustrated at not being able to get a job.

However, he was called for the series “Aislados”, a Movistar production, and in an interview he expressed his great satisfaction. “Even though I’m not yet old enough, because I’m 60, I felt frustrated because they didn’t call me for productions,” said the Peruvian interpreter.

“All the older ones have practically been sent to the asylum ahead of time (laughs) because of the virus. I know they do it to protect us, but it gets frustrating. Fortunately, I was considered to be in ‘Aislados,’ where I have been able to work with all the protocols,” he added.

Will Fernando Bakovic reappear in “In the background there is a place 2”?

The new season of “In the background there is a place” is in its recording stage. In behind the scenes you can see the original cast such as Erick Elera, Magdyel Ugaz, Yvonne Frayssinet, Mónica Sánchez, among other figures.

However, Fernando Bakovic could not be appreciated. At the moment, it is not known whether or not he will be in this second part of the series that reached rating peaks.

Fernando Bakovic in “There is room in the background”. Photo: capture of America TV

Movies and series where Fernando Bakovic participated

The interpreter has been part of the cast of “The Last Bastion” (2019). In 2017, she starred in Roger del Águila’s fiction called “Mafiosa”.

Fernando Bakovic has not distanced himself from América Televisión. After “Al fondo hay lugar”, he appeared in other channel productions such as “Daddy Gentlemen” Y “maricucha”.

Apart from that, he joined the cast of “Isolated, the series” (2020)Movistar fiction that recounts highlights of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.