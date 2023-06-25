There are many soap operas, but phenomena like “What is Fatmagul’s fault?”, there are few. The famous Turkish production not only delighted the country where it was filmed, but also several Latin American countries, including Peru, where it was broadcast through Latina. If Beren Saat captivated with his role as Fatmagul, he did much more Engin Akyürek upon becoming Kerim Ilgaz, a role that led the actor to become one of the most recognized leading men on TV. What happened to him and what does he look like now?

Kerim Ilgaz, the Turkish heartthrob who conquered TV

A gang rape against a young woman named Fatmagul leaves an indelible mark on the town and casts doubt on the innocence of a man named Kerim Ilgaz, who was present at the time but had no part in the horrifying event. Thus, to avoid bad comments from the residents, both are forced to marry and live together, but over time her emotions surface and he falls in love with her. This is what the fiction that gave him world fame was about.

Beren Saat (Fatmagul) and Engin Akyürek (Kerim). Photo: GLR

“What is Fatmagul’s fault?” he gave the role of his life to Engin Akyürek, who after his role as Kerim became one of the most remembered leading men on TV. The Turkish novel gave him the jump he needed in his career and little by little he was signed up for other television productions and also in the movies.

His role as Ömer Demir in the series “Kara Para Ask” (Smuggled love), won him the award for best actor at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2015 and he was even nominated in the same category at the International Emmy Awards.

This is how Engin Akyürek currently looks after more than 10 years of “What is Fatmagul’s fault?” Photo: Instagram

Unfortunately, little is known about his personal life, since Engin does not have social networks. However, his fans have been in charge of creating an Instagram page in which they upload content about the places he attends. In fact, the actor visited Peru in 2018 to promote his film “Kerem, hasta eternidad”.

“What is Fatmagül’s fault?”: can it be seen on Netflix?

Unfortunately, “What is Fatmagül’s fault?” It is not available on Netflix. However, you can follow its 80 episodes through Kanal D or on the YouTube channel Fatmagul Español, where its chapters are dubbed into Latin Spanish.

