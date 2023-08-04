After the death of the knight who is taking care of him?

Silvio Berlusconi And died on June 12 at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for complications due to a leukemia that had hit him. A death that obviously left a mark since Berlusconi in addition to having been one of the most important and richest entrepreneurs in the world, he has also been a protagonist in the political life of our country in the last 20 years.

Source: web

After the last goodbye for the children, the time has come to open the will left by the knight. Silvio Berlusconi left control of Fininvest a Marina and Pier Silvio, to Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi 40% of his assets and donated 100 million each to his brother Paolo Berlusconi and to comrade Marta Fascina and 30 million to his friend Marcello Dell’Utri.

But in the Berlusconi family there is also the famous dog Dudu to which he was very attached. Many are wondering what happened to the dog after Silvio’s disappearance.

According to what is learned in the will, there are no specific wishes regarding the maintenance of the dogs of the Arcore house. The poodle Dudu it was given by Michela Vittoria Brambilla to Silvio Berlusconi in 2012 and since then the rider had never parted with it.

The family then expanded with Peter, born of Dudu and Dudinathe latter is the poodle of then girlfriend Francesca Pascalenow wife of the singer Paola Turci.

Dudu it became popular ending up in numerous shots then published on social networks by the rider. The photo in which Vladimir Putin plays with the dog on one of his visits to Arcore is very famous.

So where is Dudù now? And who is taking care of it? As reported by The print Dudù will remain in Arcore park together with Peter but at the moment it is not clear whether Marta Fascina or Berlusconi’s family will take care of him.