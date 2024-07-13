Donald Trump was allegedly the target of an attack while giving his speech at a rally in the city of Butler in Pennsylvaniaon the afternoon of this Saturday, July 13.

During the rally They heard explosions, Trump touched his ear, saw his fingers and fell to the ground to then be protected by Secret Service agents.

“We saw a lot of people on the ground, looking confused. I heard gunshots, they sounded like firecrackers and a small-caliber pistol,” witness John Yeykal of Franklin told AFP.

Trump was evacuated by Secret Service agents with blood on his right ear the former president raised his fist as he was evacuated.

It should be noted that Trump is safe, according to the Secret Service.

“He The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe. “This is now an active Secret Service investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available,” Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi told X.

Alleged attack on Trump at rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, 2024

For its part, the campaign team of Trump confirmed that the candidate is fine and is being examined at a medical center.

So far, no civilian injuries have been reported as a result of this alleged attack.