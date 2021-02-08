Actor Dmitry Dyuzhev prematurely stopped participating in the television show “Dancing with the Stars”. This was announced in the release of the program on February 7 by its host. Andrei Malakhov…

“To our great regret, a couple of Dmitry Dyuzhev and Maria Smolnikova because of Dmitry’s illness, she retired, ”said Malakhov.

Dmitry Dyuzhev performed at Dancing with the Stars in tandem with Maria Smolnikova, master of sports in sports ballroom dancing. They took part in three episodes of the program, showing the audience and the jury quickstep, paso doble and rumba. For the last dance performed, Dyuzhev and Smolnikova received 13 points from the jury and spectators and took the seventh line of the tournament table.

What is known about the state of Dyuzhev?

During the program, Dyuzhev got in touch with a studio from Berlin, where he is supposedly undergoing treatment. The actor said that he is in a great mood, he feels great and is looking forward to returning to the project soon. When exactly he plans to return to the dance show, Dyuzhev did not specify. He also did not say anything about his diagnosis.

“We are waiting for you, we wish you good health. Come back, ”said Andrei Malakhov, saying goodbye to the actor.

Director Dyuzheva Leila Kurashinova told “Evening Moscow” that the actor will return to the project after missing one broadcast. “Everything is getting better and will be all right. And we will definitely see this (Dyuzhev’s performance – approx. VM) in the project, ”she said.

Kurashinova said that Dyuzhev fell ill and in the last dance on the project he had injuries. However, she admitted that she did not know what exactly the artist got sick with.