Red paint, the emblematic group of chicha music, introduced to the music scene the voices of Milagros Soto, baptized as Princesita Mily, who died on May 22, and that of Sara Barreto, Muñequita Sally, who left on May 28, 2007. Notwithstanding When the interpreter of “El huaylas del pisao pisao” died, there was hope that her eldest daughter —baptized Sally, like her— would take the reins of her legacy and debut as a singer; However, this did not happen and her firstborn decided to honor her, but not for her artistic side, but for her business side.

What happened to Deysi Valenzuela, the daughter of Muñequita Sally?

Little Sally Doll, whose real name is Sara Haydee Barreto Retuerto, married Demetrio Deciderio Valenzuela Cutti. From that marriage, her eldest daughter was born. Deysi Sally Valenzuela Barreto, on June 27, 1991. However, while the interpreter of “Summer love” was pregnant, her husband died from a terrorist attack. Later, the member of Pintura Roja joined Genaro Luis, with whom she had two more children, Kevin Oswaldo Luis Barreto and Cielo Luis Barreto.

When Little Sally Doll died in a car accident on May 28, 2007, precisely on her 38th birthday, the headlines that emerged after a few months suggested that her eldest daughter, Deysi Sally Valenzuelaat the time 16 years old, had to continue his artistic legacy, together with Deyvis Orozco, 21, who had lost his father, Jhonny Orosco, leader of the Nectar Group, days ago, on May 13, 2007, also in a road tragedy.

As you remember, Jhonny Orosco and the Sally Doll had been part of Red Painting. “We will call Deyvis Orozco to form a duo with Daysi. this can work”, Beto Murrugara, representative of Luis Cerna, widower of Sara Barreto, came out to declare.

The miniseries was made under the direction of Aristotle Picho and it was called “Sally, the village doll”. It premiered in 2008, but Deysi Sally Valenzuela did not participate. The leading role was assumed by Mónica Sánchez, and the younger version was played by Jazmine Zapata and Sol Feedile Hippolytusthe latter would later participate in “I am” as Billie Eilish.

For her part, Muñequita Sally’s daughter did sing with the group Las Muñequitas de Sally at a deep event for the musician Percy González, a timbalero who worked with her mother. “I was nervous, but I really enjoyed singing”, he affirmed to El Popular. However, Genaro Luis Cerna indicated that this would be the only occasion because he had to concentrate.

At the end of 2007, the singer’s daughter began studying Political Science. She graduated as a lawyer and later completed a specialization in Education, this with the purpose of joining the educational institution that her mother founded. By 2020, she was already working as a promoter and, currently, Deysi Valenzuela is listed as director of the IEP Dios es Amor, located in Ancón.

