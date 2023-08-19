deborah desouza She was at the time one of the most prominent models in the country. She won Miss Peru and represented the nation in Miss Universe, although she did not manage to win the coveted crown. After a while, she moved to the United States, where she lives to this day. She knows what she does for herself.

She triumphed in the 1993 edition of the highest beauty pageant. Later, she was part of the organization of Miss Peru 1998. About this edition, Magaly Medina affirmed that she was fixed. Consequently, De Souza sued the driver for defamation and, in 2001, she won the trial, but then the Supreme Court decided to acquit the driver.

What happened to Deborah de Souza?

After living several years in Peru, Deborah de Souza immigrated to the United States. Currently, the former Miss Peru lives in the State of Florida. She lives in the North American country permanently and has even been able to start a family, since she has a partner and children.

Currently, De Souza works as a dentist and specializes in Orthodontics. She has been working since 2006 at the Smile by W & Dr. R dental center in the United States.

In 2022, in the space ‘Conversations from the stands’, he said that he always considered his university studies and his facet as an athlete as a priority. Instead, the performance of him as a model for him was something “eventual”.

Deborah de Souza won the 1993 Miss Peru. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/Missolo Peru/capture/YouTube

Professional training of Deborah de Souza

Before moving to the United States, Deborah de Souza studied Dentistry at the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM). In addition to studying, De Souza practiced athletics and other disciplines, even representing Peru in international tournaments.

In 1993, after winning Miss Peru, she competed in Mis Universo. Although she did not win the beauty pageant, she achieved position number 11. For all this, De Souza is remembered by many compatriots.

Deborah de Souza works as a dentist in the United States. Photo: composition LR/Orthodontics of south Florida

How old is model Deborah de Souza?

The model Deborah de Souza, who was crowned Miss Peru in 1993, was born on October 19, 1982. She is currently 40 years old.

