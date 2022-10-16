Deborah de Souza She is one of the most remembered beauty queens of the 90s in Peru. She not only stood out in modeling, but also in sports, since she was an outstanding athlete for several years. In 1998, she organized the Miss Peru. This event caught the attention of thousands of Peruvians, such as Magaly Medina, who assured that said competition was “fixed”.

The model denounced the popular “Urraca” for her controversial statements. Thus, in 2001, the Judiciary sentenced the now Magaly TV presenter to two years of suspended prison. The case reached the Supreme Court, which acquitted Medina. In that sense, we tell you what happened to the life of Deborah de Souza.

Who is Deborah de Souza, the remembered model who denounced Magaly Medina in 1998?

Deborah de Souza She is a remembered Peruvian model who in 1993 was chosen as Miss Peru. That same, she traveled to Mexico City to represent the country in Miss Universe. Although she did not win the contest, she did perform well, as she reached the number 11 position.

In addition, De Souza Peixoto stood out as an athlete. He even represented Peru in competitions on several occasions, because since he was young he practiced different disciplines, such as swimming and athletics. In addition to this, he trained as a dentist at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM).

Deborah de Souza was elected Miss Peru in 1993. Photo: composition LR/Miss Peru/Facebook

In 1998, she was in charge of organizing the Miss Peru pageant. That year, said contest was questioned by Magaly Medina, who assured that the contest was fixed. After her statements, the former model denounced a young Medina. It was so in May 2001, the TV presenter was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for the crime of aggravated defamation.

However, according to the portal Somos Periodismo, the trial reached the Supreme Court, which ended up acquitting the popular “Urraca”.

What happened to the life of Deborah de Souza, the remembered Miss Peru 1993?

Deborah de Souza currently resides in Florida, United States, along with her partner and children. In addition, she has been working as a dentist specializing in orthodontics at the Smile by Dr.W & Dr.R center in the American country for more than 15 years.

Deborah de Souza resides in the United States and works as a dentist. Photo: composition LR/Missologo Peru/Facebook/@Sonrisas_por_drw_y_drr/Instagram

Regarding her modeling career, she pointed out in a recent interview for the digital space “Conversations from the Grada”, that although she had the opportunity to be a model and participate in different commercials, such as those for the watermark mineral San Antonio, considered this practice as something “eventual”. Instead, athletics and her studies at the Dean of America were a priority for her.