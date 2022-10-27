Daysi Ontaneda She was one of the vedettes who were part of the cast of the disappeared program “laughter and sauce”. The artist, with her peculiar dances and her participation in the different sketches of the humorous space, left Peruvian viewers dazzled; but little by little she withdrew from the small screen and she married Mauricio Diez Canseco, whom she divorced two years after marrying.

After her short marriage, the former vedette appeared infrequently on show programs, where she gave her opinion on the popular “Brad Pizza” and her romantic relationships. However, she Daysi Ontaneda made news again, but not in the Peruvian show business, but in politics, since she was part of the congressional list of the party led by José Barba.

What does Daysi Ontaneda currently do?

The former dancer is very active on social networks, since she shares her daily routine or events she attends with her thousands of followers. In addition to the invitations to programs or interviews that are made for some television format, she also shares photos of her trips with her children and her funny Tiktoks.

Daysi Ontaneda visits different national television programs. Photo: Daysi Ontaneda/Instagram

In one of the editions of “Saturday with Andrés”, from the 2022 season, Daysi Ontaneda was present to be part of the tribute to Guillermo Rossini for his 90 years of life, and even recalled anecdotes with the comedian when they worked together on “Laughs and sauce.”

Prior to her visit to the Andrés Hurtado program, the former comedian had already appeared on “On everyone’s lips” after going through a complicated family situation due to COVID-19 and many years away from the screens. In that sense, the former vedette mentioned that the pandemic taught her to give her children more time.

“I’m trying to cope with life, things with the children. Also trying to keep myself well. I am more dedicated to being a mom. I also thank the pandemic in a certain way because it made me give myself more to the family, dedicate more time to my children. revealed in the program hosted by Tula Rodríguez and Maju Mantilla.

Did Daysi Ontaneda want to be a congressman in Peru?

In 2011, the leader of the Cambio Radical political party, José Barba Caballero, announced the list of candidates for the Congress of the Republic. On that occasion, the comic actress would represent Piura.

“I have been asked to keep a low profile. I am happy with the opportunity that is given to me with the Radical Change that is happening in my life . God gives me great opportunities, I will try to do things as well as possible. I will serve as an instrument to do positive things for Piura. I am happy, ”she declared for a local media.

Daysi Ontaneda applied in 2011 for the Cambio Radical-Chim Pum Callao coalition. Photo: diffusion

Daysi Ontaneda and her participation in the cinema

Mauricio Diez Canseco’s ex-partner was part of the cast of the successful movie “Rosa Chumbe”. In the film, she played the captain’s wife and shared the screen with great actresses like Liliana Trujillo.

Daisy Ontaneda is part of the cast of “Rosa Chumbe”. Photo: Youtube capture

Trailer for “Rosa Chumbe”

Considered one of the best current Peruvian films, you can see the full trailer below.

How was the separation of Daysi Ontaneda and Mauricio Diez Canseco?

After getting married on October 19, 2007, the marriage between Daysi Ontaneda and Mauricio Diez Canseco lasted just two years. The ex-partner announced her separation through a statement. “It is a final decision that we have made together, after thinking about it a lot. Now, if Daysi wants to explain the reasons for our separation, I have no problem, “said Diez Canseco on the subject.