“It’s a miracle, because I wasn’t supposed to have lived past the 1960s,” reflects Danny Trejo, known as ‘Machete’.

Danny Trejo He is one of the best-known faces in the film industry. After several decades as an actor, fans know him as ‘Machete’, ‘Isador Cortez’, ‘Johnny Baca’ and ‘Navajas’. However, few know about his personal life, which could easily inspire a Hollywood movie.

Trejo grew up in California, where he began using drugs as a teenager. In the 1960s, he was in and out of jail several times on various charges. Inside this penitentiary, he became a boxing champion and a high-profile criminal.

From jail to Hollywood hero

In his documentary “Inmate #1: the rise of Danny Trejo”, the actor revealed that he asked for God’s help to “let him die with dignity” when he was caught in a prison fight (1968). “It’s a miracle, because I wasn’t supposed to have lived past the 1960s,” he added to the media.

After several painful experiences, he decided to change his life and become a drug counselor. It was his work on a film set that led him to acting in the 1980s. Thus, he made the leap that would make him an action movie hero and be known as ‘Machete.’

Trejo files for bankruptcy

Not everything is perfect. Danny Trejo had to file for bankruptcy because of bad tax cuts from him over the years. To the delight of the actor and his fans, this will not affect many of his businesses, such as his famous Trejo’s Tacos, coffee shops and donut shops or his record label.

“Those companies are owned by corporations and LLCs that he created to run them, and they have assured us that their own financial problems are not a reflection of how they are producing. To the contrary, all indications suggest that Danny is doing very well on the free market,” TMZ explained.