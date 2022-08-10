In the background there is room he won the hearts of Peruvians and quickly became a resounding success on the small screen for seven consecutive years. After its great reception, this 2022 the series returned to Peruvian television in its ninth season.

A new plot, revelations and new actors are part of ‘The new Lomas’. Not all the cast members are fully known, but after more than a month of its premiere, the absence of some characters is questioned by viewers. One of the most remembered is Margarita or better known as ‘Flacucha’, a role played by Daniela Camaiora. Will she return to “AFHS”?

Daniela Camoiora in “In the background there is room”. Photo: capture of America TV

What character did Daniela Camaiora play in “In the background there is a place”?

In the first seasons of “There is room in the background”Camaiora embodied Margarita, Grace Gonzales’s best friend and later became Kevin’s girlfriend, better known as “Gross Chicken”, who affectionately called her ‘Flacucha’.

Due to her charisma, the actress began to have a greater participation and starred in confrontations with Mía Wong (Chiara Molina Costa), the friend of Fernanda De las Casas (Nataniel Sánchez).

Daniela Camaiora and Junior Silva in “There is room in the background”. Photo: capture of America TV

Who is Daniela Camaiora and what is she currently doing?

Daniela Camaiora is a young Peruvian actress, she studied theater at the University of Lima and graduated as a communicator. In 2009, when she was only 21 years old, she entered the TV series “Al fondo hay lugar” with a secondary role, which gradually gained relevance and became one of the most beloved for several seasons.

Due to the great success of her character, Daniela became popular and began to participate in other television and film projects. The last film that she has starred in was the movie “Igualita a mí” with Carlos Alcántara, Andrea Luna, Maju Mantilla, Melissa Paredes among other artists.

Daniela Camaiora and Carlos Alcántara are the protagonists of the movie “Igualita a mí”. Photo: capture of America TV

Here we leave you a list of some Peruvian productions in which Daniela Camaiora acted:

Just like me (premiere in 2022)

Doubly Pregnant (2019)

Av. Larco, the movie (2017)

#Hashtag (2017)

In the background there is room (2009)

Madness of love (2014-2015)

Peru Avenue (2013)

Vacation in Greece, Miniseries (2013)

007 – Hue Bond: One Fuck Is Not Enough (2007)

Carlos Alcántara and Daniela Camaiora in “Igualita a mi”. Photo: Tondero

Daniela Camaiora after the end of “In the background there is room”

After the end of “Al fondo hay lugar”, the artist continued to forge her acting career and through social networks dedicated herself to making entertainment content.

Currently, Daniela Camaiora is married to Ricardo Coda and for more than a year she became the mother of a girl, which is why she would have moved away from television to focus on this new stage. However, she has participated in some productions for the big screen. On her Instagram account, she shares her maternity facet and her baby’s routines.

Daniela Camaiora announced the arrival of her firstborn. Photo: capture Instagram/@DanielaCamaiora

Will Daniela Camaiora be in the new season of Al fondo hay lugar 2022?

Since “AFHS” began, many fans still remember Margarita and wonder if Daniela would return to the series. Even during her pregnancy, netizens asked if the baby she was expecting was from the popular “Pollo Gordo”, for which the actors decided to react in a funny TikTok video.