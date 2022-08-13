John He was one of the most remembered figures of “That’s Life”, the successful Peruvian series that aired between 2004 and 2008. This character played by Daniel Neuman conquered viewers for his tireless fight to defend his love with ‘Jimenita’ , role under the performance of Connie Chaparro.

More than 10 years have passed since this production and many artists who were part of the cast took different paths. In this note we tell you what happened to the actor’s life after the end of the famous América TV comedy.

Giovanni in “That’s Life”

In “This is life”, a story that took place in La Residencia Aguilar, Giovanni was a young man passionate about music who had an affair with Jimena, played by Connie Chaparro.

They maintained a complicated relationship due to the opposition of Jimena’s father, Humberto (Gustavo Bueno). Despite this, Giovanni did not give up and fought for her love.

Jimenita and Giovanni in “This is life”. Photo: capture of America TV

What happened to Daniel Neuman after the end of “That’s Life”?

When the cycle “This is life” came to an end, many of the cast members became part of the “Al fondo hay lugar” boom, while others changed fields or simply moved away from the screens.

Daniel Neuman, although we have not seen him in recent television productions, is still active in acting. He has participated in plays and has also dedicated himself to teaching in institutes or universities to young people aspiring to this histrionic art.

In addition, in an interview he mentioned that the actor does not always have a stable job, so he becomes a “thousand trades”: “I dedicate myself to other things, I am a kind of huckster, who sells things, I have a cookie company, now I sell some bracelets that I buy from a supplier which looks like a normal bracelet, but they have a hologram that has minerals that absorb energy from the environment and regulate your body frequency (…)”, he said in a conversation with Antonio Capurro.

On the other hand, he has also been interested in Digital Marketing and in the first months of this 2022, he was certified in that field.

As far as his personal life is concerned, Daniel Neuman has three sons, Aron, Caetano and Emilio.

Daniel Neuman is dedicated to teaching acting classes and also participates in short films. Photo: Daniel Neuman/Instagram

What other productions have you participated in?

Daniel Neumann He has been part of important and successful Peruvian series such as “Mil oficios” and ” Así es la vida “. Likewise, he has also performed in plays such as “Los Amigos Invisibles” by director David Carrillo and in “Madre Coraje” by Alberto Isola.

This is what Daniel Neuman looks like today

How did Daniel Neuman start in acting?

In an interview, Daniel Neuman told how he discovered his vocation for art. From a very young age he took acting classes to become the artist he is today.

“What I remember was when I was about ten or eleven years old when I told my mom that I wanted to act, and then I got into a workshop at Charles Chaplin where Sergio Galliani and Mochi Brugué taught, who were my first teachers, that was my first approach to theater and that is since I was a child I had always had that concern for theater, acting and expression that was in the summer”, he said in a conversation with Antonio Capurro.

“From there some time passed until, at the age of fifteen, Professor Roberto Ángeles arrived at the school, a well-known teacher because he is an actor trainer, and let’s say that he was the one who encouraged me to dedicate myself to acting, there was the action between doing physical education or theater, I always liked to do sports but acting always put it first, so in the third, fourth and fifth year, on average, what I liked the most at school was doing the plays,” he added.