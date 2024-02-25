Mrs. María Araceli Bisogno Tapia, mother of Daniel Bisogno, died. This unfortunate event occurred yesterday Saturday, while the television host, who is part of the program “Ventaneando” on TV Azteca, is in intensive care in a hospital in Mexico City. A few days ago, the 50-year-old theater actor was also undergoing very serious lung surgery, due to a strong infection. Likewise, it was announced that was intubatedbecause being weak after the operation, he could not breathe on his own.

What happened to Daniel Bisogno's mother? In 2020, María Araceli Bisogno Tapia was infected with Covid-19 and she was in very poor health. In accordance with TV and novelsthe mother of the television host would have died from the consequences of this virus. Likewise, the entertainment magazine published that The father of the presenter of “Ventaneando” would also be in poor health. So far, family members have not commented on the matter.

On the other hand, the J. García López funeral home reported that there will be no funeral, it will only be direct cremation; The closest relatives will gather at the funeral home to say goodbye. At the moment it is unknown if Daniel Bisogno is aware of the death of his mother or how she reacted to this sad news while in the hospital.

In 2021, on the occasion of Mother's Day, television host Pedro Sola did an interview with Daniel Bisogno in the “Ventaneando” forum, regarding that beautiful being who gave him life. “El Muñeco” mentioned that His mother was very affectionate with her three children.“He always behaved very well, he threw us the flip flop“Yes, yes, he made me go get my dad's soda every day in public, he yelled at me wherever I was: 'Daniel!', blocks away, so that I would go get the soda.”

In that interview, Daniel Bisogno, driver of “Ventaneando”, stated that his mother was the one who took him and his brothers to all the castings for plays. “He was always with us everywhere, a great mother, who to this day remains my fan, my everything“My mom, we send you a kiss with all our love, Arita, I love you.”

