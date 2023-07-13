Their names were Daniel and Stefan, the two 6 and 7 year old brothers found dead in a water collection tank; what really happened?

Daniel and Stefan, these are the names of the two little brothers who were found lifeless in a water tank in Manfredonia, in the province of Foggia. Two children aged 6 and 7 who, according to the parents’ story, would have left home while their mother and father were resting.

They realized their absence after looking for them throughout the house and then sounded the alarm. Daniel and Stefan had left their slippers near the large water collection tank and for this reason the searches were immediately concentrated in that area. After hours, also due to poor lighting, divers from the fire brigade have them recovered now lifeless. They had moved a few tens of meters away from their home. The investigators have started the investigation, the aim is to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts.

Why did the two minors throw themselves into that tub capable of holding 5,000 cubic meters of water? Have they fallen accidentally or dived in search of fresh air, given the scorching day? The detail of the slippers left a short distance away makes one think more of the second hypothesis. Agents also want to pinpoint other people’s liabilities.

What really happened to Daniel and Stefan? Did they perhaps think that the tub could be similar to a swimming pool? The alarm was raised by the parents themselves on the afternoon of 11 July. After their post-lunch nap, they would realize who their children were disappeared.

The prosecutor will most likely decide to order the autopsy on the two bodies. The examination will be essential to establish the cause of death, but also the time.

The water tank is located not far from the family home and is protected by a fence. However, investigators would find a hole in the net, from which minors may have passed. What happened next, in and out of the tank, remains a mystery.