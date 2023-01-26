The Brazilian full-back has not yet recovered from the knee injury and will expire: a return to his home country in the summer is likely

Who knows how many Inter fans have wondered lately: what happened to Henrique Dalbert? And, as in many plots of crime novels, the solution to the question is right under the eyes of those asking: the Brazilian is still at Inter, on the strength of a contract that binds him to the club until June. In fact, last summer the 29-year-old closed the cycle of three consecutive loans to Fiorentina, Rennes and Cagliari and the current season has begun in the pits: he will remain there until June, in no hurry to force a rehabilitation which in any case would certainly not see him return to the plans by Simone Inzaghi.

Everything stopped — It’s July when Dalbert is forced to abruptly stop his search for a team to play: the cruciate ligament in his left knee cracks and the priority naturally becomes the long and delicate recovery. It is a stop from which the former Nice (club which now boasts a useless percentage on resale) has not yet fully recovered, but at this point it matters little. Any talk about his future will be done in a summer perspective, with his Brazil in the foreground: San Paolo seems interested in blocking him in the coming months once they have had reassurances about the conditions of his knee. See also Cristiano Ronaldo, the best in history for Twitter

Meteor — The last match Dalbert played for the Nerazzurri was that Inter-Empoli which was decisive for the Champions League in 2018-19, after which the Nerazzurri no longer wore him in official matches. And the fans, to be honest, didn’t despair given his performance in Milan. Arrived for around twenty million from Nice in 2017, the winger has never repeated the performances of Ligue 1 and over time has lost the trust of the environment, failing to convince even during the three loans. In June, therefore, a not exactly unforgettable parenthesis of Dalbert’s career and of the recent Inter history will end without celebrations.

