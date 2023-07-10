“Do not tell anybody”the first novel that Jaime Bayly published in 1994, not only revealed the brief romance between the writer and actor Diego Bertie, who died on August 5, 2022. The work also hinted that the once ‘Terrible Child’ had something fleeting with him. rocker Crimson Sinclair, whom he calls ‘Michael’ in fiction, but mentions the real name of his group, the eighties band Papaya Pop. ‘. “There is very little point in changing names because people identify them,” he said on his newly launched YouTube channel.

What happened between Jaime Bayly and Crimson Sinclair?

Crimson Sinclair He was born in Lima in 1967. He is the son of the Peruvian-Mexican filmmaker Arturo Sinclair. He has three sisters: Stephanie, Elanor and Valery. He studied Literature at UNAM (Mexico), a career that helped him in his work as a composer. In 1987, he formed the rock band red smoke along with Jose Javier Castro. His are the songs “Magnetic gaze”, “La niebla” and “La luz”. His biggest hit was “No es amor”, which became a hit with La Liga del Sueño, by Jorge ‘Pelo’ Madueño.

By 1989, Humo Rojo split into two groups, Beat Sudaka and Papaya Popthe latter made up of ‘Pepe’ Barreto (guitar-voice), Crimson Sinclair (guitar), Gustavo Jiménez (bass), Víctor Villavicencio (keyboards), Ernesto González (drums) and Pilar Secada (chorus).

See also Star Wars: why was the prequel trilogy so hated? ” title=” Crimson Sinclair (in the yellow circle) belonged to the group Papaya Pop. Photo: Papaya Pop Facebook ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Crimson Sinclair (in the yellow circle) belonged to the group Papaya Pop. Photo: Papaya Pop Facebook

The name of Crimson Sinclair left the Lima underground world to sound briefly and strongly when the book “Don’t tell anyone” came out. There he appeared described as a “lazy, dirty and drug addict boy”, although the author of him, Jaime Bayly, pointed out that he had a certain air of Mick Jagger.

“He was not a massively known musician, he was not a star and never was. But he was talented and provocative. He knew how to move on stage. He sang some groundbreaking, flirtatious lyrics and he engulfed me,” Jaime Bayly recounted in his YouTube video, “The men of my life.” “The musician and I made love only once, under the influence of cocaine. It was a beautiful and moving moment. However, we never did it again and I ended up sleeping with his sister (…) The musician now hates me, but I remember him fondly, ”he concluded.

In 2010, Beto Ortiz and Aldo Miyashiro were about to premiere the first episode of “Public Enemies”, and it was announced that the main story would be about Jaime Bayly, who at that time was toying with the idea of ​​being president of Peru. His relationship with Crimson Sinclair would also be mentioned. The musician’s sister, Stephanie Sinclair, confirmed that the production contacted her to organize a meeting via webcam, since the rocker no longer lived in Peru.

“I’m not interested in Bayly’s moron (…) I have nothing to say for free. The minimum price for a statement or interview starts at US$10,000. If it’s exclusive, it’s US$50,000,” the rocker said on Facebook.

Conversation between Crimson Sinclair and her sister about Jaime Bayly. Photo: TV Nomia / Capture Facebook

What happened to Crimson Sinclair?

Crimson Sinclair resides seasonally in Peru. Currently, she has been living in Switzerland for two years. “The only reason I am here is for medical reasons that are not personal. He is not a volunteer ”, he stated in a recent interview with Esquinarock, on YouTube.

His wife’s name is María Fuentes and he has two adult children, Maurice and Cosma Luna, both linked to the world of photography and modeling, respectively.

As he explained, he works in the development of projects with artificial intelligence. “This new line of work is the frontier, and that’s what I do, tell the computer what I want.” In the same way, in Esquinarock he announced that he would return to music: “I am going to resume making songs, because I have been making music but not songs. Songs ceased to interest me 20 years ago because it’s a simplification, a restriction. I have three minutes and I have to talk about something”.

“In Switzerland I haven’t been into music professionally, but I’ve made a lot more money from music without a stage, being completely unknown. In Peru I did not make a penny with music, ”he added.

Crimson Sinclair, in addition to being a musician and composer, has directing credits. In 2017, he directed the short documentary “Huaca sonora”, made based on the concert of the same name by the percussionist Manongo Mujica. In 2019, they worked together again for the feature film “Magical Perujazz”which was screened at the Lima Film Festival.