The arrival of Renzo Schuller to “This is war”, made the program “Combat” be remembered again, which this year would celebrate 12 years on television. Regarding the hiring of the television presenter, it is worth remembering why the youth program went off the air after 8 years on the small screen.

As recalled, “Combat” was the pioneer in competition programs that conquered many young people in 2011. Since that year, the late ATV reality show became the favorite of every afternoon, and saw the birth of many models who have now become stars. of national TV.

“Combate”: the first competition reality show in Peru

The defunct ATV program “Combate” was the production that started the competition reality fever in Peru. However, this format was not original, as it was adapted from other TV spaces that were already broadcast in Costa Rica and Ecuador.

The Peruvian version premiered on June 27, 2011 and was produced by Cathy Sáenz and Marisol Crousillat. Gian Piero Díaz and Renzo Schuller were the ones at the forefront of the contest cheering on the Red and Green teams.

Over the years, “Combate” became a primetime favorite thanks to its games and choreography that were performed at the beginning of the program each afternoon.

Who were the first participants of “Combat”?

In the first season, which lasted until October 2011, Miguel Rebosio, Stefano Tosso, Yiddá Eslava, Macs Cayo, Sheyla Rojas, among others, participated. Over time, different figures joined the program in each season: Angie Arizaga, Mario Hart, Mario Irivarren, Alejandra Baigorria, Gino Assereto, and more.

Gian Piero Díaz and Renzo Schuller started a new format on Peruvian television: that of competition reality shows with Combate. Photos: Active Woman

“Combat” staggers with the arrival of “This is war”

In 2012, América Televisión premiered “This is war”, a program that became direct competition for “Combate”, which had managed to position itself in the schedule. However, after the arrival of this reality show, the ATV program found it necessary to refresh the format to make an EEG difference.

In 2014 the most important change was made. Happened to be called “Combat, the fight for the throne” and the teams changed their names: Water, Earth, Fire and Air, which had two leaders, the captain and the ‘arm’. These then merged and ended up being the Green Nation and the Red Nation, so they reverted to their original colors.

After four years, a new dynamic was released under the name of “The origin of the origin”, in which the members of “Combat”, represented by Marisol Crousillat and some ex-participants of This is war, in charge of Cathy Saenz.

After 16 seasons on the air, the show said goodbye to its audience in December 2018.

Why was “Combat” cancelled?

To the surprise of his entire audience, Gian Piero Díaz announced that “Combate” had come to an end. “I tell you with all my heart, and with my hand on my chest, that the last Combat program as you know it, with the Red and Green teams, officially ends this Friday the 14th,” he said.

“We have even recorded some programs in which we officially said goodbye, but tomorrow (Friday) will be the last live program, where we are going to say goodbye to all the fans,” he added.

“The competition reality show is no longer on the schedule, therefore ‘Combate’ is not going on. It is not a promotion to generate any kind of expectation, or anything. Tomorrow will be the last live show. This is not a joke at all. ‘Combat’ ends”, he finished.

After this announcement, much was speculated about the cancellation of the program: it was thought that a new format would be born to compete with “This is war”, or that the numbers of “Combat” had dropped to the point of removing it from the small screen. However, an exact reason was never given as to why the reality show left TV.