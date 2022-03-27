Robert Munoz, better known as ‘Clavito and his chela’, has built a new life in America. The cumbia singer went through a difficult time to be able to support his family in the North American country. He left music and became a man of ‘1,000 trades’. Now, he enjoys the company of his wife Andrea Fonseca and his two daughters.

Here we tell you all the details about the history of ‘Clavito y su chela’, the reason why he abandoned his artistic career and what he currently does.

Why did you go to the United States?

After his candidacy for Congress for the Podemos Peru political party, Robert Muñoz organized a concert tour in the United States. In addition, he would take advantage of that time to take a vacation with his family.

“ We came for three plans : for a tour in California, San Francisco and Los Angeles; another plan was some recordings to enter Mexico, make music for Mexicans; and, as we were leaving the Congress campaign, we were exhausted and wanted a change of scenery”, the artist told Magaly Medina in September 2020.

However, when the quarantine began and the pandemic had to change plans. “ The expenses were planned until the end of the month. We are staying at the house of a promotion of mine. What worries us is the cost of food,” he said at the time.

Some time later his second daughter was born and he decided to create his own ‘American dream’.

What did ‘Clavito y su chela’ work on?

‘Clavito y su chela’ worked as painter, driver, gardener and even hairdresser. In a recent report from “Magaly TV, the firm”, the interpreter of “Why will you be like this” recounted how he had to manage to get money.

His experience in military service led him to offer to cut men’s hair in the United States. He has also been a welder for a company.

What is ‘Clavito y su chela’ dedicated to?

Now is dedicated, from Monday to Friday, to drive a forklift, but he has not abandoned his love of music, since he said that he has bought instruments to be able to give shows to the Peruvian colonies in the US on weekends.

“In 2021 it was still the same, so I said: ‘I’m not going to stay with my arms crossed’. And I started getting a speaker. I want to thank my friends who have also donated to me”, said Robert Muñoz.

Do you plan to return to Peru?

With the reactivation of cultural activities, many have wondered if “Clavito y su chela” plans to return to the country to offer concerts for the public. Let us remember that the singer decided to leave the country in one of the best times of his artistic life.