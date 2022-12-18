Claudia Ramírez tasted fame when she appeared on the reality show “Combate” for her charisma, intelligence and quick response to her other colleagues on the program, becoming one of the audience’s favorites.

Besides, He used to appear in show slots very frequently because of his love affairs with George Forsyth and Mario Hart. With the former mayor of La Victoria, he maintained a public romance of several years and, even, Vanessa Terkes He mentioned that the former soccer player used the pet he had with Claudia to continue trying to maintain communication with her, even though he was married.

What is Claudia Ramírez doing now?

The also model, currently 41 years old, went from being one of the most prominent faces in competition programs such as “Welcome the afternoon” Y “Titans” to be totally away from the small screen. This life change began in 2018 when she met her current partner, the athlete Diego Geminez, with whom he married and currently has a son.

The Colombian graduated in the career of Social Communication and Journalism. Although she has long since been out of showbiz, He continues to communicate with his public through his social networks, in which he promotes some brands and sells his line of girdles for women. On Instagram alone, he has 800,000 followers.

Claudia Ramírez was a well-known reality girl, famous for being part of programs like “Combate”, “Titanes” and “Bienvenida la tarde”. Photo: Instagram capture

The content she now publishes is more focused on her family life, sharing travel images with her husband and their little boy, as well as fun videos of her day-to-day life, in which she dedicates herself almost entirely to her role as a mother.

Claudia Ramírez becomes a mother: “Thank God, everything went well”

Claudia Ramírez communicated through her official Instagram account that she became a first-time mother this Tuesday, December 30.

A few days after sharing a tender photo of her pregnancy, the Colombian model and her partner, soccer player Diego Geminez, welcomed their first child.

Fortunately, the baby was born healthy and without complications, so Claudia Ramírez was encouraged to share a few words of gratitude with her fans. And you smile again. Thank God, everything went well. I love you, ”wrote the ex-reality girl, along with a video in which she appears next to Geminez, holding her firstborn in her arms.

Claudia Ramírez after revelations by Greg Michel: “I never cheated on George Forsyth”

The model Claudia Ramirez nor was she oblivious to the controversial statements of greg michel and stressed that he will seek legal advice to denounce the Belgian model, who pointed out that the Colombian had a clandestine relationship with him, while she was a sentimental partner of George Forsyth.

“I have never, ever cheated on George (Forsyth), I can sleep with a clear conscience,” said Claudia Ramírez about Greg Michel’s statements in “The Value of Truth.”

“I’m going to seek advice from a lawyer and if I have a way to sue him, I’m definitely going to do it because I believe that you can’t be destroying people for money,” he added.

Statements by Greg Michel about Claudia Ramírez in “The Value of Truth”

The model Greg Michel pointed out that the model Claudia Ramírez was unfaithful to George Forsyth. These statements were given in the recent edition of “The Value of Truth.”

“Forsyth’s ex-girlfriends are ‘half crazy,'” according to Claudia Ramirez

Once again, Claudia Ramírez comments on George Forsyth, the mayor of La Victoria who will be prosecuted for the charge of family violence filed by his still wife Vanessa Terkes.

The Colombian model was once again encouraged to talk about her ex-partner -they both had a relationship of more than two years- and to the surprise of many she had a derogatory comment about the women who were the burgomaster’s girlfriends.

Updated by Emely Matos.