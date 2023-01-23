Forgive the scandal, but not the sinner! through the ranks of Team 5 Countless singers have passed by who became very famous to the point of forming their own groups, as well as others who retired without penalty or glory due to the media scandals in which they became involved. As is known, the musical orchestra has been characterized by having an artistically clean career and has almost always avoided media problems.

Among the list of talented artists who have passed through the group is John Kelvin, a popular soloist who became famous not only for knowing how to sing, but also for being an aggressor of women. However, recently, the interpreter was in the news again after Christian Yaipén made a comment about his person. After that, Kelvin responded to his former partner. What did they say? Next, we tell you all the details.

What did Christian Yaipén say about Edu Lecca?

The singers Edu Leca and John Kelvin were vocalists for Group 5, but for different reasons they went their separate ways. In the last season of “La voz Perú”, the first mentioned artist participated in the singing reality show in which Christian Yaipén, current leader of Group 5, was on the jury. The meeting of the ex-work colleagues sparked sparks because at one of the galas the soloist performed “Stay with him”. Before this presentation, the businessman reflected: “For those who do not know, Edu (Lecca) sang this song when he was in Group 5. In fact, he was not the one who recorded it, but my brother Elmer told me that the one who gave him the voice could not sing it live, but you could do it. However, every time you did it, you were fine-tuned and normal, but today you have transmitted a lot. Today, for the first time, someone has made me understand the song.

For the followers of the musical group, the song was performed for the first time by Dalia Durán’s ex-partner and, apparently, it was he who the younger brother of the two was referring to. Yaipen Quesquén. Although there was no bad intention in the comments of the coach of the Latina program, what he really wanted to do is highlight how talented the participant is who today has his own orchestra and reached the final of said competition.

What did John Kelvin tell you?

Before this version, the singer John Kelvin responded with deeds and not words. For this reason, he took advantage of his social networks to share a video in which Christian Yaipén gives his speech about the times that Edu Leca He sang “Stay with him” in the presentations made by Group 5 and left the soloist in a bad light.

Apparently, the artist’s intention was not to generate more controversy, but rather he wanted to demonstrate his talent to continue gaining credibility in this new opportunity that life gave him after being released from prison in less than 21 years, an initial sentence that he had to assume for violating psychologically and physically against his still wife Dalia Durán.

Why did John Kelvin withdraw from Group 5?

The singer John Kelvin has had an artistic career for many years, since he started in the world of music from a very young age; However, he was always very controversial because of all the times he was captured by the Show programs. These events caused him to lose several jobs. A clear example was his passing through Group 5.

Old cast of Group 5 no longer continues in the orchestra. Photo: RPP