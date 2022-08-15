Chiara Molina She played Mia Wong, the best friend of Fernanda de las Casas (Nataniel Sánchez), in the TV series “Al fondo hay lugar”. It was six years that she gave life to that character who never approved of Joel, the ‘Fish-faced Boy’, as her friend’s boyfriend.

The actress was intermittently in the production until the eighth season, then, like other actors in the cast, she decided to go in search of new opportunities and grow in her artistic career. In this note we tell you.

Chiara Molina in “In the background there is room”

Chiara Molina was born on October 1, 1991 and studied at Cambridge College in Lima. The actress is the daughter of Lucho Molina, current mayor of the Miraflores district. In 2009, she joined the cast of “Al fondo hay lugar”, and it was with the character of Mia Wong that she managed to gain national recognition for the great success of the series.

His role in fiction was to advise his intimate Fernanda de las Casas and remind her that the son of ‘Charito’ was not a good match for her, however, in the end he ends up falling in love with ‘Pollo Gordo (Junior Silva), and forgets his prejudices toward the Gonzales.

After the return of the series with the ninth season, fans wonder if there is a possible return of Chiara Molina. So far there is no answer, but everything would indicate that it would not happen, because part of the original cast with whom she interacted decided to continue with her new projects.

Chiara Molina and her new projects

The actress Chiara Molina He was part of important national productions, such as the film “Utopía”, which narrates the tragic accident in the defunct Jockey Plaza nightclub in 2002. He also premiered in suspense cinema with the film “Poseídas” in 2015.

Currently, he resides in the United States, to continue studying acting and looking for new opportunities. One of her most recent achievements was working on the series “Betty in New York” (2019) broadcast on Netflix.

Chiara Molina starred in the play “Tinder Wars.” Photo: Instagram/ Chiara Molina

Likewise, she is also involved in the theatrical world, her most recent success being the play entitled “Tinder Wars”, which took place in Los Angeles.