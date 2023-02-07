The renowned Spanish singer Isabel Pantoja arrived in Peru in 1996 to look for her adoptive daughter, ‘Chabelita’. In 2002 the adoption process was questioned and related to Alberto Fujimori.

Isabel Pantoja, a popular Spanish singer, has Peruvian ‘Chabelita’ Pantoja as one of her children. She was adopted in 1996, when the artist made a trip exclusively to take her to her new home: her mother country.

Although at that time the interpreter of “Así fue” declared how happy she was to have a Peruvian girl as a daughter, over the years revealing indications suggested that the adoption process for her youngest daughter would not have been so transparent. since former president Alberto Fujimori was linked.

What happened to Chabelita, the Peruvian daughter of Isabel Pantoja?

Andrea Celeste, the name given to her by the biological parents of Isabel Pantoja, was born in Cusco in 1995 and is a media figure on Spanish television. She experienced tense moments when her biological mother Roxana Luque came into the spotlight with the intention of meeting her personally, however, she was not available to see her.

Isabel Pantoja, daughter of the Spanish singer with the same name, is 27 years old and has one son. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture See also Three killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian airbase

Currently, she is the mother of a child she conceived at the age of 18. At 27 years of age, she dedicates her days to continuing her law studies, although, as she told the Spanish program “Deluxe”, she does not plan to practice it, because with television she earns more money.

She has been economically independent since her majority. She and Asraf Beno have been in a relationship for more than two years, they plan to get married and expand the family.

What would Fujimori have to do with the adoption of Isabel Pantoja?

The adoption of Isabel Pantoja has been questioned due to alleged facilities that would have been granted to the Spanish singer. In 2002 the singer was linked to Vladimiro Montesinos and Alberto Fujimori. Even her Peruvian bodyguard accused her of having paid US$80,000 for the adoption of her now daughter.

One of the indications that made us boast of the benefits that would have been granted from the State to the widow of the bullfighter Francisco Rivero were the files found where express immediacy was requested with the proceeding of the documentation. It is noted that due to her civil situation, Pantoja could not adopt children in Spain.

Isabel Pantoja was received by Alberto Fujimori when she arrived in Peru. Photo: The Republic See also “The Rings of Power”: Lenny Henry defends the series of racist attacks

Erasures were also found on the key documentation dates (file 175-95) in which there were only five days between the date they declared abandoned and their placement for adoption for Isabel Pantoja. It should be noted that in just six months guardianship was granted to the Sevillian, being in May 1996 the final delivery of it.

Who is Chabelita Pantoja’s boyfriend?

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno have been together for almost four years and, although few were betting on their relationship, the truth is that Isabel Pantoja’s daughter and her lover seem increasingly happy together. It should be noted that Beno is a professional model and “Mister Universe 2018”, was a suitor in “MYHYV” and a former contestant of “GH VIP 6”.

Chabelita became a mother at the age of 18

During her adolescence, the adoptive daughter of Isabel Pantoja confirmed to the Spanish media that she was happily pregnant with her then boyfriend Alberto Isla. It was 2013 and her mother was facing one of her worst moments, after being sentenced to two years in prison for laundering of assets in the ‘Malaya Case’.

Despite this setback, the “widow of Spain” had to accept in a statement what appeared to be an intentional early pregnancy in order to escape her supervision. Chabelita freed herself from the protection of her mother to start her life with the one she believed to be the love of her life.