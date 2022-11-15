“I am” It housed a large number of Peruvian artists who wanted to venture into music and imitation. For more than a decade, the game show featured various musicians impersonating their favorite artists. One of the most remembered is César Osorio, who played the leader of Guns N’ Roses, Axl Rose, on two occasions.

What happened to César Osorio?

After his controversial departure from the “I am” program, César Osorio continues to be immersed in music, and even has a rock band.

Through his official Instagram account, where he has more than 13,000 followers, he shares his performances in bars and nightclubs in the city with his musical group called Agic TC.

Why did César Osorio criticize “Yo Soy”?

César Osorio generated a strong controversy due to his confrontation with one of the members of the jury. It all started after the Mexican producer Mauri Stern minimized the presentation of the impersonator of the iconic rock singer.

“Mauri Stern, before you indirectly challenge me outright, keep your word. You owe me a public debate, which you ‘wrinkled’ brilliantly a few months ago. If you are going to challenge me, be direct and say it forcefully, I am not lukewarm, ”he said.

Likewise, Osorio questioned the legality of the voting, since he was always considered one of the favorites, but he never managed to lift the trophy.