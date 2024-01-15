Why do some go back to 'JB on ATV' and others don't? Jorge Benavides has just premiered the new season of his program on ATV. However, the show has generated controversy due to the re-entry of comedian Dayanita, who was separated at the beginning of 2023 due to acts of indiscipline. The big absence was that of the model Carolain Cawen, who was considered one of the characters most loved by the public. Here we reveal why she didn't return to space this year.

What happened to Carollain Cawen?

Prior to the premiere of 'JB on ATV', Carollain Cawen participated in various programs and explained why she has not returned to the program until now, despite fans expressing their desire to see her on television again. According to the model, she has not received a call from Jorge Benavides nor has she been summoned by the production.

“They have not called me”, was Carolain's response to host Samuel Suárez's question in the program 'Everything leaks'. Likewise, the popular 'Churro Crudo' highlighted that she always had a good attitude towards Jorge Benavides, thus denying any type of controversy: “I have always behaved well.”

What did Carolain say about Dayanita's return?

Carolain Cawen commented on Dayanita's return to 'JB en ATV', despite her controversial departure from the program and her participation in 'El reventonazo de la Chola' until the end of last year.

Although Carolain initially joked that she did not have a controversial attitude with Jorge Benavides, unlike her former partner, she made it clear that she is happy for his return.

“It doesn't bother me that Dayana has returned to the program, in fact, I wrote to her. I told her: 'Friend, you have returned to the program.' And she told me: 'Yes, we are going with everything in 2024.' “We have lost communication, and that is why, obviously, I am going to be happy with the decision I made to return,” he indicated on his Instagram account.