In the early 2000s, Charles Thornton Y Barbara Key They starred in the main covers of the newspapers and their relationship was the topic of the moment after the ampay that Magaly Medina issued about them.

As you remember, the actors were caught kissing when they were both married to other people. This scandal led to the divorce of Stephanie Cayo’s older sister.

Almost 22 years after that ampay, the protagonists received notoriety again, especially the singer, who recently spoke about the latest cases of infidelity in the Peruvian show business. However, the one who has remained silent is Charles Thornton.

In this note, we tell you what happened to this Peruvian actor and what he currently does

What happened to Carlos Thornton after his ampay with Bárbara Cayo?

After the images broadcast by the Magaly Medina program at that time, the actor was extremely sorry for all the pain caused. Charles Thornton, 51 years old, he remained active in the world of television, cinema and theater until 2015. He worked in remembered productions such as “Gorrión”, “Torbellino”, “Boulevard torbellino”, “Sunflowers for Lucía”, “Stolen kisses” and Luciana and Nicholas.

The Peruvian interpreter still works as an actor. In his last Instagram post for March, he announced that news was coming. “Let’s go with everything. Betting on something new. Almost all finished. Giving final details Charles wrote.

In addition, he works as a personal photographer and presenter of ceremonies. And he is married to Claudia de la Puente.

The day Carlos Thornton survived a heart attack

In 2018, Charles Thornton He gave an interview to “Weekly Report” and recounted the moments of anguish after suffering a heart attack while driving his car in the company of his son.

“I stopped at the traffic light and put neutral. I looked at my son and I felt an immense pain in my chest… I stuck to the rudder and stayed there, that’s the last thing I remember about my heart attack . Inside me, I saw a little white dot and I heard my son’s voice telling me: ‘Daddy, move on! Daddy!’ And that last cry is the one that incorporates me, “said the actor. In addition, he pointed out that he does not know how he got to the clinic, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Carlos Thornton and his foray into politics

In early March 2018, Carlos Thorton announced his candidacy for mayor of San Isidro for the Unión por el Perú party. “I am preparing myself and listening to the neighbor who is around me on walks and when I go out,” he said in an interview with Milagros Leiva on ATV +.