“I am” is an imitation Peruvian reality show that served as a window for various artists, who have dedicated themselves for a long time to interpreting their favorite singers. Among those great talents, was Carlos Farfanimitator of Manuel Donayre, who at his young age, could interpret with the experience and charm that the Creole had.

Initially, the participant had the full support of the character he was playing, but over time the unthinkable happened and the artist lashed out at the young man he had supported at some point. Do you want to know what happened to the winner of the singing format? Next, we will give you all the details.

Manuel Donayre impersonator won “I am”

The singer Carlos Farfan He is a native of Chimbote, where he was born 37 years ago. He came to Lima looking for the dream of making a name for himself in the music scene and he fought daily to demonstrate his talent. In 2015, he participated in the imitation reality show “I am”, in which they quickly identified how talented he was to copy Manuel Donayre’s gestures and voice. Week by week, the young man overcame the challenges and perfected the details of his performance, until he was champion as the best of the season.

By being the best in that edition, he not only gained more fame and experience, but also won the award given by the producer Rayo en la botella. In an interview with La República, the artist explained what he did with the award: “I invested all the money they gave me to build my family’s house. Over time, we grew apart with my ex-partner, but I am proud that my first son lives comfortably there.”

Why did the Manuel Donayre impersonator fight with the artist?

In 2017, the artist Carlos Farfan He was publicly accused of infidelity by his wife, in the program “I have something to tell you”. In this sense, the lady herself affirmed: “I know him quite a bit. He confirmed it to me, he told me, he confessed to me that he was unfaithful to me after a few days“. Given this, the musician Manuel Donayre talked to the young man so that “he does not dirty his name”, since he worked with his image.

According to the version of the Creole interpreter: “This man (Carlos Farfán), in addition to using my name, fights with his wife and puts my name in the headlines. When one is going to claim him, the man becomes aggressive and still tells us to report him“. That bothered the winner of “I am”, who went out in all the media to discredit the support that the musician initially gave him.

Given this, the singer Carlos Farfan he narrowed: “On my part, there was no fight with the man. I decided to get away from him because I realized what this world is like. I discovered that nobody does anything for free and there are a lot of people who do things because they have a screen. That happened to me with Mr. Manuel Donayre and I confirmed it when he came out to speak to all the media about me. At first, I was very surprised because I felt cheated. From there I cut any ties with him.”

What is Carlos Farfán currently doing?

The singer Carlos Farfan he began to earn his name and the affection of the public on Peruvian television with the imitation of Manuel Donayre in “I am”, but that would only be the beginning of his career, because the artist planned to continue his career, but in this solo occasion. Thus, on his social networks, he continues to promote his presentations at private events and other public gigs. The interpreter of “I want you to be with me” is not only dedicated to covers, but also composes his new repertoires, with which he seeks to reach more people and demonstrate his talent.

Apparently, his work increased so much that he now manages with a manager. On this, the salsa singer clarified: “I prefer to work with a production company, hand in hand, for two years, because they are the ones who support me in everything. Not only that, but they are in charge of contributing positive things to my career in an honest way“.

On the other hand, the musician Carlos Farfan He operates as an influencer, since on his platforms he recommends places to eat and others. As is known, this job has a separate income and no content creator does not like anything bad. Salsa has been the genre for which the 37-year-old bet everything. In a conversation with La República, the Creole assured about his new plans: “Over time, the Creole waltzes that we recorded in salsa version in Cuba with some guests will come out“He also recounted that together with some partners they launched a club called By ptmlocated in Barranco, to which renowned artists will sing, such as Cosa Nuestra, Lucía de la Cruz, Tania Pantoja and others.

