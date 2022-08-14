For several years, Carlos Cornejo was present in thousands of Peruvian homes through the signal of Canal N, América TV and other media. He used to present the news and talk to various personalities and celebrities during the 2000s. At that time, he was one of the most representative faces of television journalism, but, as time went by, he began to appear less and less on the small screen.

Along these lines, we tell you what he did after leaving TV. In addition, we detail the trajectory of this journalist who won the affection of several people by appearing, very early, in front of cameras to publicize the news of the day.

Carlos Cornejo’s career

Carlos Cornejo He left his law studies when he was 20 years old and entered the Faculty of Communications at the University of Lima. During this time, he founded the Confusion newspaper with a group of friends. This experience was one of his first approaches to journalism.

“The newspaper becomes my pre-professional practice. The university validates it for me because it is also a business project. In this way, I dedicated time and space to the newspaper. We took my house as a small newsroom (…) Without a doubt, as an experience, it was very intense, ”she declared in an interview on the blog Nuestra Voz.

His first experience on television was in 2001 when he joined Canal N. As he recounted in 2016 in a dialogue with the digital media Somos Periodismo, he was asked to do a test before cameras. Although he considered that he would not be chosen to go on the air in a journalistic program, he had the opportunity to appear on TV to act as a host.

In addition to his facet on television, Cornel He worked in radio. For example, she worked at CPN Radio, at the National Radio Coordinator, at Radio San Borja, as well as other radio spaces of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP). In addition to this, he had the opportunity to teach at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC).

During all these years, he was also able to work on the newscasts of América Televisión. Later, in December 2015, Cornejo said goodbye to his audience through his Twitter account, after Canal N decided to end the employment relationship it had with the presenter.

Before his retirement, he was the host of the news space “D6a9″ together with Carla Harada.

“D6a9” was the last program that Carlos Cornejo hosted on Canal N. Photo: capture from YouTube/Canal N

What happened to Carlos Cornejo after leaving television?

After his retirement from the small screen, Cornel he concentrated on his project called La Factoría, a means of communication that remains active to this day. The remembered journalist works as director of said news agency.

He has also worked on the radio space “Open School”, which was a program of the Teacher Spill. In April 2022, the renowned communicator returned to television, after seven years, by joining TV Peru to work as a news presenter and interviewer in two journalistic spaces of said medium.

Carlos Cornejo: official Twitter of the presenter

Although he was absent from television screens until his eventual return, Carlos Cornejo did not stop interacting with his audience through Twitter. If you don’t follow him yet, you can find him as @carloscornejoa.