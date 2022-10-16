Various figures from Peruvian TV have paraded through “This is war”. In the first season of the reality show, three Brazilian models conquered viewers: Cachaza, Rafael Cardozo and Caipirinha. The latter was only in the first edition of the competition program and, unlike her compatriots, her name did not sound again in the world of entertainment.

Next, we tell you what he does Karina Germanooriginal name of the model that became famous in our country as Caipirinha.

Who is Caipirinha and when did he get to “This is war”?

Karina Germano, better known on Peruvian TV as Caipirinha, is a Brazilian model who came to our country along with Carol Reali ‘Cachaza’ and Rafael Cardozo to join the cast of “This is war” in the first season of 2012.

These three young people were in charge of animating the program and shined alongside the competing teams. Over the years, Cachaza and Rafael Cardozo managed to join the ‘cobras’ and the ‘lions’; however, Caipirinha did not appear again in the space of América TV and the trail was completely lost.

What happened to Caipirinha’s life?

After moving away from Peruvian television, Karina Germano she focused on sports and became a certified personal trainer. The Brazilian currently lives in New York, United States, and has participated in various bodybuilding competitions.

Caipirinha is based in the United States. Photo: Twitter

This is what Caipirinha looks like today

As mentioned in previous lines, Caipirinha has entered the world of bodybuilding and as a result has developed an imposing muscular body, with which he has managed to win several medals in that sports category.

Caipirinha has participated in bodybuilding competitions. Photo: Twitter

