The singer Bryan Arámbulo is caught up in a controversy that threatens to end in a lawsuit and that has already caused the cancellation of a wedding.

Bryan Arambulo took his followers on Facebook by surprise by publishing an official statement, on January 26, in which he threatened to file a legal claim against the Huachano journalist David Fernando Flores Moranteas a result of a photograph that he published on his social networks on January 23, which was intended to be a sign of admiration for the ‘Revelation of cumbia’, but which finally ended up involving the former member of Los Claveles de the cumbia.

What happened to Bryan Arambulo?

“Love has no sex, I have always expressed my feelings for you. We had a great time last night. We’ll meet again, Bryan,” David Fernando Flores Morante wrote on Facebook along with a photograph of Bryan Arámbulo kissing him on the cheek, and in another snapshot, the journalist does the same to the cumbia singer.

Bryan Arámbulo and Huachano journalist David Flores. Photo: David Flores Morante/Facebook

However, the official statement signed by the manager, Víctor Arámbulo, refers to another image of both kissing on the mouth. In the document, it is stated that the “photograph is being circulated maliciously to create morbidity”, and in this sense, the company Arámbulo & BProducciones “will take legal action against the person of David Flores Morante and the people responsible”, since this is a lack of respect for the artist.

Image that motivated the statement of Arámbulo & BProducciones. Photo: David Flores Morante/Facebook

Statement from the company Arámbulo & BProducciones. Photo: Bryan Arambulo/Facebook

Bryan Arámbulo: what did the journalist from Huacho reply?

On January 25, one day before Bryan Arámbulo’s statement, journalist David Flores described, in an extensive text on Facebook, the context in which the photo was taken with the interpreter of “I swear I love you.”

“During a Corazón Serrano event, a love relationship was aired between Bryan Arámbulo and Dani Daniel, the group’s entertainer (…) A situation that deserves me to ask Bryan if that was true, which allowed us to take a photo to show that he He had no commitment to anyone and that he was free to do what he thought best”.

However, the Huachano journalist affirms that the controversial image led to a fight with his partner. “He has ended the relationship despite the fact that he had asked me to marry him,” he said.

After Bryan Arámbulo’s pronouncement, David Flores wrote: “Bryan and I kissed each other. Why does his producer get jumpy? ”.