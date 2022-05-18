Bruno Agostini, brother of Fabio Agostini, he was one of the tails of “Combat” and “This is war”; However, his time on the small screen generated controversy and he ended up resigning from Peruvian television. Since he left Peru, the Spanish model leads a new life for him in his native country. Now, he claims that he makes much more money than any salary he could get on a show.

Here we tell you what happened to Bruno Agostini, what business he is in and what he thinks of the relationship between his ex-partner, the model Vania Bludau, and Mario Irivarren.

Bruno Agostini and his relationship with Vania Bludau

Bruno Agostini is remembered for having a fleeting romance with Vania Bludau, when they both worked on “Combate”. At that time, both did not want to give further details of their separation. But recently the former reality boy revealed the reason why he ended up with the influencer.

According to the Spaniard, Vania Bludau had toxic attitudes as a couple, so he decided to put an end to everything. He also recounted the time he had an argument with her.

“He grabbed my cell phone. I told her: ‘what are you doing’, she reacted as if she wanted to make a fight. It was the first time he had gone out with her. So she said to me, ‘Who are you talking to?’ And I: ‘With whoever I want’. I noticed a childishness, an immaturity. I myself told him ‘I’m getting out of the taxi’, we were going to party, I’m not going to go with someone toxic, ”she expressed for El Popular.

What does Bruno Agostini do for a living?

In an interview for the same newspaper, Bruno Agostini confessed that he had to rebuild his life in Spain after giving up television. He revealed that he is now a successful businessman.

“I only worked two hours a day. On TV we live in an unreal, easy world. When I returned to Spain I started from the bottom, it was hard. Today I have four companies, I’m doing quite well, “she said.

He avoided mentioning what his income is, but stated that it is a juicy amount. “I don’t want to say how much I earn now, but There is no salary on TV that pays what I earn. (…) The boys believe that there is no other way to earn money and it is possible. TV is not for life, ”he asserted.

According to his Instagram profile, Bruno Agostini owns a nutritional supplement brand and a business selling smart mattresses.

Bruno Agostini and his current girlfriend

He is not only doing well in business, but also in love. Bruno Agostini shows off his girlfriend, the influencer Lina, through social networks, where he shares romantic photos with her. Everything indicates that, unlike her past experiences, her current relationship is stable.

What did Bruno Agostini say about Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren?

Bruno Agostini believed that Vania Bludau “is very conflictive, she likes to hurt” and revealed that he contacted Mario Irivarren to give him his support because the model publicly accused him of aggression.

“I told him what I thought, that what he is experiencing, I have been through. Not because of the issue of mistreatment, but because she speaks ill of a person (…) ”, she expressed.