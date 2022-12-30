Briyit Palomino He rose to fame in Peru thanks to his participation in the “Artist of the Year” program. The singer was already known in her homeland Puno and in other towns in the country as the ‘Vampiresa de la Cumbia’ and for having been the main voice of the Lérida group. Therefore, her presence in Gisela Valcárcel’s space made her achieve greater popularity due to the charm generated by her eccentric personality.

However, her time on the small screen was fleeting, so many do not know what happened to her and what projects she currently has. Now, the national artist is away from the media. For this reason, in this note, we tell you what has happened to Briyit Palomino’s life and what she is currently doing.

Briyit Palomino, cumbia singer. Photo: The Republic

Briyit Palomino and her participation in “The Artist of the Year”

In 2019, “The Artist of the Year” announced to Briyit Palomino Jara as one of the participants. After several weeks of competition, the cumbia singer was eliminated when she faced off in a duel with Miluska Eskenazi. Although the majority of the jury did not come out in favor of her, the members of the table had words of encouragement towards the young interpreter and praised her talent.

For her part, Gisela Valcárcel told her: “I want to thank Puno. Thank you really (Briyit), thank you for being here (…) Hopefully Briyit, I keep my hopes of having you on this stage again because you are great”.

Briyit Palomino rose to national fame thanks to her participation in “The Artist of the Year.” Photo: The Republic

Briyit Palomino: before and after

A little later, Briyit Palomino reappeared with a renewed figure. The cumbiambera revealed that under weight when contracting COVID-19 and also made some ‘arrangements’. The singer’s fans assured that she would have submitted to the gastric sleeve operation; However, she did not want to give more details about it. These are some of his photos before and after of the radical change that surprised his followers.

Briyit Palomino, before and after. Photo: The Republic / Instagram / Briyit Palomino

Briyit Palomino, before and after. Photo: The Republic / TikTok Capture

What does Briyit Palomino do?

Briyit Palomino She continues to be active on social networks like Instagram and TikTok, platforms where she shares videos of her dancing and starring in funny scenes. Currently, the former member of Lérida continues to dedicate himself to music. According to his publications, since October 2022, he began a successful concert tour of Europe.

Briyit Palomino. Photo: Instagram / Briyit Palomino

Who is the owner of the Lérida group?

The cumbia group has welcomed several artists with melodious voices. One of them was Briyit Palomino, who had several performances with her colleagues and the leader of the orchestra. Cliver Fidel Sanca Coaquira is a young entrepreneur who ventured into the music industry several years ago, Lérida being one of his most successful projects.

The owner of Lérida has 4 other cumbia and folk music groups in his possession. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Singers that make up Lérida today

After the departure of Briyit Palomino, new members arrived in Lleida to keep the group on high. As far as was known, Pamela Arroyo, Zarina Hernández and Victoria Puchuri are the ones who make up the orchestra; However, it was also announced that the latter would enter Puro Sentimiento, but it is not yet known who would replace her in Lleida.

Lérida is one of the main groups of southern cumbia. Photo: Instagram/Lleida

Briyit now sings rock

After several months, Briyit Palomino announced that she has returned to interpret various rock songs with her orchestra.

“I am returning to metal. I had a concert with my band in Puno and we did something different, something rock and there was a reception, people liked it, ”he told the Trome newspaper a few days ago.

Briyit Palomino. Photo: Briyit Palomino/Facebook

What is the sentimental situation of Briyit Palomino?

In a link he had with the “America Today” program on June 22, Briyit Palomino took the opportunity to give details of his sentimental situation. Despite the fact that months ago she had announced in style the officialization of her romance with Vladimir Alexander, the singer reported that it had come to an end for her.

“My heart is very fickle and I changed my mind. The habit, the routine, everything made me change my mind, ”she said to the surprise of the show magazine set.