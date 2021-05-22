That of Braian Gallo (24) is one of the many stories linked to the images and times of Argentine politics. And yours is tied to the president Alberto Fernandez, who not only received it after the embarrassing episode of discrimination he suffered in the 2019 elections but also became a Unthinkable companion who sends you messages of encouragement.

Braian’s life took on a public dimension the same day that Fernández prevailed in the elections to reach the Casa Rosada. That October 27, Braian served as chairman of a school in Moreno and, due to his appearance, was the target of brutal ridicule that multiplied on social networks where hatred of the letter predominates.

They branded him as “kid squirt” and a lot of other things just because of the way they dress: sports jacket and cap, with the visor to the back.

This is how he was seen on election day next to ballot box 0690 that he had to guard for 14 hours. And one of those who came to vote at that table took the time to take a photo of Braian and post it on social networks to activate the frenzy of the haters.

─A gang hurt me, because I’m not a jet or a criminal. I will work every day. If I were a jet, I wouldn’t be living in a box. I never touched anything, always with respect, as my old woman taught me Braian lamented in an interview he gave to Telefé Noticias after the attack he suffered on the networks.

First it was the then elected mayor of Moreno by the Frente de Todos, Mariel Fernandez, The one who came out to repudiate the offensive messages and, to put an end to the prejudice, said that Braian carried out multiple social tasks in his neighborhood. “Her grandmother Coty is my godmother. Her mother Veronica is my goddaughter and she is also my childhood friend,” Fernández revealed to try to shield him.

Emboldened by the victory at the polls, Alberto Fernández took the steps to defend Braian as his own. He replied the words of Mariel Fernández and warned: “The country that is coming is going to leave behind prejudice and discrimination. We are all Brian (sic)“.

And shortly after, he received him in his electoral bunker in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of San Telmo, on Mexico Street, where an iconic photo was taken in which he is seen hugging Braian and wearing his cap, also with the brim back.

It was a kind of foundational image for the Government that promises to work for the most vulnerable.

Braian Gallo’s is a different photo from Alberto Fernández with Cristina Kirchner to support the unity of the turbulent Frente de Todos and it is also different from Alberto Fernández with Pope Francis to show that the religious leader blesses the progress of his administration with a “silent accompaniment”.

Braian’s seems to be the image of a commitment made.

─It’s going to help me get a job. We shit laughing for a while when he put on his cap Braian said as he left the Albertist bunker a few weeks after the transfer of power.

Brian Gallo was the victim of discrimination that is not tolerable in Argentina and with which I hope we can put an end to it once and for all. They told me that hanging out with him was going to seem opportunistic. If it is an opportunity for us to put aside our prejudices, welcome. pic.twitter.com/4cITqbpCYK – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) October 30, 2019

The reunion at the Casa Rosada.

Alberto Fernández met with Braian on March 23, in his presidential office in Casa Rosada. (Photo EFE)

Shortly after two years of his meeting with the incoming president, Braian was encouraged to talk with Clarion to tell how his life goes on, but taking care of his words because he knows that his path, at some point, is now linked to that of the Head of State.

Therefore, before speaking, he took it upon himself to indicate that his greatest motivation is to make it clear that the President “never” “dumped” it and who accompanies him in his daily bustle to improve himself and guarantee a future for his son, who is about to turn six years old.

“The President, despite everything that is happening, never let me down“, highlights the young man who still lives with his mother in a humble house in Moreno.

As he knew Clarion, Braian and the President have always kept in contact since that October 30, 2019. They communicate with messages with greetings and words of encouragement.

Alberto Fernández closely follows the situation of the young man from Moreno and did not hesitate for a moment when Braian proposed to meet again. The Head of State made a space in his agenda and received it in his office at the Casa Rosada, as recorded in the records of the official hearings.

The hearing with Braian Gallo was recorded in the official record of hearings of the Presidency of the Nation.

The meeting took place on March 23, after the act that the President led at the Bicentennial Museum to honor the Grandmothers and Mothers of Plaza de Mayo for the 45 years of struggle in defense of human rights.

Minutes earlier, the governor of Neuquén had passed through the presidential office, Omar Gutierrez, and then I would follow Gildo Insfran, eternalized president of Formosa, but in the middle of both the President cut off his agenda for a very particular heads up.

Alberto and Braian talked for almost an hour and the President was interested in the day-to-day life of the young man, who, far from surrendering to prejudice, now already has a stable job in the Federal Capital (as Fernández had promised) and seeks access to a home of your own.

─I want people to know that the President did not dump me because many think that, that the President used me for the poster, that he became famous and that he dumped me. But no, the chabón is still there Braian clarifies.

What’s more, with that audience he fulfilled a dream of his mother, whose discharge on Facebook was the one that made Braian an emblem that jumped the crack during the campaign. She wanted meet the President, visit the Casa Rosada and have a picture taken.

“I had the honor of meeting you personally !! I was lucky enough to give you a hug, my heart pops out of my chest from so much pride and happiness knowing that we were not wrong, that I was not wrong … From the first moment I knew what a great man we have as a leader, I will never forget what we talked about that day, not because of what you said, nor do I remember, I only know that you spoke to me like a father, “wrote Verónica, Braian’s mother in a message she shared on her account on Facebook.

Braian Gallo’s mother’s message after meeting with Alberto Fernández.

It is enough to cross a few words with him to know of his drive, his desire to progress and his empathy. He talks about the difficult situation that caused the coronavirus pandemic, tells with pain that several of his acquaintances died from the disease and gives “Thanks god” because his family is fine.

Braian also acknowledges that this situation turned into a major drama for Alberto Fernández. He says that many of the messages he sends him are to know how he is doing because, he understands, “The President is in full swing with all this that is happening.”

Braian Gallo today.

For him, the hate messages were left behind and that scandal that had him as a victim was left behind. It focuses on appreciating the messages of support and opportunities that were given. Now he hopes to move, to get out of the neighborhood and be closer to the job for which he has been doing more than a year. travels daily to downtown Buenos Aires.

He shows his present with a selfie, in which he no longer wears a sports jacket but an immaculate white shirt, and in which he no longer wears a cap with a back visor. Of course, he maintains the greeting with his fingers, making the V of victory, a gesture that Peronism transformed into its own.

“I never loosen up, always moving forward”, he clarifies, in case some unsuspecting and prejudiced tries to pigeonhole him in an image that does not belong to him.

Braian also assures that his civic commitment remains intact despite the bad moment that happened in the previous elections and, on the way to the legislative elections, he warns: “If they elect me to be president of the table again, I will do it. to summon, I have to do it “.

