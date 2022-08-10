Martial arts are making a comeback on the big screen with movies like “Shang-Chi” and on television with shows like “Cobra Kai.” However, in the 1970s and 1980s, the genre was all the rage and viewers loved it. Just look at the number of icons that emerged in those years.

With Jean-Claude Van Damme or Bruce Lee As two of the figures who brought martial arts to the top of Hollywood, the presence of an actor who became an important member of this genre also stands out in history: Bolo Yeung.

Bolo Yeung was one of those actors and martial artists who tried their luck in the movies. Born as Yang Sze in 1946, from the age of 16 he began to shape his body and began lifting weights. Over time, his training made him the Chinese weightlifting champion in 1971.

After becoming a bodybuilding teacher in Hong Kong, producer Run Run Shaw of Shaw Brothers came to his venue and was struck by his imposing physique. After meeting, he invited him to be part of “The heroic ones” (1970). Bolo accepts and debuts in the cinema.

Bolo Yeung and Bruce Lee

For the year 1973, Bolo Yeung had one of his most famous appearances as part of “Enter the Dragon”a film in which he played Bolo, Bruce Lee’s archenemy.

Bolo Yeung and Bruce Lee in the movie Enter the Dragon. Photo: Warner Bros.

Both actors became close friends during filming, a friendship that continued over time. His career continued and he participated in such films as “Thunder kick” (1974), “Super Kung Fu Kid” (1974), “Hong Kong Superman” (1975) and “All men are brothers” (1975).

The death of Bruce Lee triggered a decline in the martial arts genre and forced Bolo to reconvert his role in action productions.

Bolo Yeung vs. Jean Claude Van Damme

The second opportunity in the action cinema for Bolo Yeung arrived with “Bloodsport” (Bloodsport), where he brought Chong Li to life. The 1988 martial arts classic is reputed to be Jean-Claude Van Damme’s first leading role and the film that made him a global star.

In the film, Frank Dux (JCVD) was pushed to the limit in an underground fighting arena where his biggest obstacle was the ruthless and bloodthirsty Chong Li. He is best remembered for his muscular physique, killer gaze, and brutal martial arts moves. He was more than a match for the Van Damme character.

Yeung and Van Damme treated audiences to one of the most popular fight scenes in an American martial arts film: the final showdown between Dux vs. Li.

After achieving fame in the cinema, Bolo Yeung gradually moved away from the big screen. Keeping a low profile, she leads a quiet life with her family.

The actor makes rare appearances on social media or in the media. In 2011, he met Van Damme and together they recorded a video of their meeting for the program “Behind closed doors”.

Who was called the ‘Chinese Hercules’, for his physical work, is currently 76 years old. Although he has not retired from the cinema, and he recorded his last film in 2015, he is asked by fans to be part of the last action tape that Jean-Claude Van Damme will record, the same one that was confirmed in February 2022 Will we see him face his historic rival again?