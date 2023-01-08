The wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña was one of the most anticipated in 2022 due to the luxuries that were coming and the guests that were going to be present on this special day. One of those present was Ivana Yturbe, who has been a close friend of the bride for many years. The model appeared early in the morning and was able to be interviewed by La República. However, despite the short time that she talked with the former reality girl, she could see that she came alone.

As is known, Ivana Yturbe maintains a solid relationship with Beto da Silva, a soccer player who is a member of the César Vallejo University club. Both have already been together for several years, and even a little daughter, so the athlete’s absence was notorious at this special event. “He is focused,” said the influencer when she was asked about her partner.

With information from Vanessa Sandoval – URPI/LR