‘Floricienta’ was once again a trend on the networks, like every year, on September 21 because couples have already made it a habit to give each other gifts. yellow flowers in this day. This is because, in the popular Argentine series, the protagonist performs the song ‘Yellow Flowers’, which is about the longing to receive this detail from the man she loves. However, in fiction, this did not happen, since the person who gave this gift to ‘Floricienta’ was Frankinterpreted by Benjamin Rojas.

For this reason, in this note we will tell you what happened to the actor who gave life to Franco Fritzenwalden in the Argentine series ‘Floricienta’ and what he looks like now, 18 years after the last episode.

What happened to Benjamín Rojas after ‘Floricienta’?

Benjamin Rojas rose to stardom in ‘Rebel way’ in 2002 and his fame grew even more with his participation in ‘Floricienta’series in which he played Franco Fritzenwalden. Therefore, after this popular Argentine production, the actor was able to forge a solid career in acting, which he continues to this day. Furthermore, at 38 years of age, he is the father of a girl he had with the actress and host Martina Sánchez Acosta, whom he married in 2011.

Before and after Benjamín Rojas, who was Franco in ‘Floricienta’. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Telefe See also 'Sky Sharks', the movie with Nazi zombies that travel in flying sharks, what is it about?

‘Floricienta’ and the yellow flowers

As we mentioned, ‘Yellow flowers’ It was a song that ‘Floricienta’ and her band sang in the famous Argentine series. This piece of music talks about the dream of receiving this detail from the man one loves, so the belief went viral among the public. However, the date on which they are given has nothing to do with ‘Floricienta’since none of the chapters establish this, but it was the users of social networks who related this fact to the beginning of spring.

On the other hand, not only is the song the only relationship of the series with the yellow flowers, because, in several scenes, it could be seen that they appear as a symbol of love. This is the case of chapter 33 of ‘Floricienta’in which the protagonist enters the Fritzenwalden house and is surprised that the entire room was full of many bouquets, which were sent by the character of Benjamin (Frank).