Belinda Once again, she worried her fans, this after having shared on her Instagram account a photo where she appears hospitalized in the hospital. hospital canceling his presentation at the Coatza Fair Expo where it was planned to appear this Friday, March 22, but it will not be possible.

And it is not the first time that Belinda faces health problems this month, since at the beginning she also canceled her presentation at the festival Kiss Me a lot in the United States, but on both occasions the health reason why he is going through this moment has not been discussed, which is why now what has his fans worried, since there are already several problems he has suffered.

For those who don't know Belinda has made an effort in recent weeks to return to music, which has unleashed reactions of all kinds, because as you already know, the interpreter of Light without gravity She is betting everything on the war genre where her fandom supports her, but others not so much, as they have told her that she should dedicate herself more to pop.

Belinda canceled presentation at Expo Coatza/Instagram

Another thing for which the singer draws attention is that despite everything she always keeps her fans up to date with everything, because for years she has received the support of her followers to get to where she is, which is why they feel very concerned about what the pop singer has been going through, from whom more news is expected to know how her health continues.

Belida has her fans/Instagram worried

Belinda would also be on everyone's lips for her new change of look, because now she was seen with red hair with which she paralyzed everyone and playing with trends is something that fascinates the interpreter, which is why Much praise showered the acclaimed artist.

“The corrido you made is very good, it's fair to me to make more corrido nightgowns if it fits you”, “A clean face is beautiful, she already won She is so pretty that it gives you a pleasure to see her that she is so pretty”, “Human perfection If it exists and its name is @belindapop”, “What beautiful eyes, simply beautiful woman always so pretty”, write the social networks.

