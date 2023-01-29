Austin Palao left “Esto es guerra” in the midst of a controversy with the Court and the producer Peter Fajardo, even prompting the intervention of Sunafil.

“EEG” He comes ready to surprise with his 2023 season after presenting who would be his new reality boys. The program hosted by Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller brought back one of its historical warriors: Austin Palao. Flavia Laos’s boyfriend had a controversial date two years ago, which culminated in the intervention of the National Superintendence of Labor Inspection (Sunafil).

What happened to Austin Palao in “This is war”?

In February 2021, Austin Palao refused to participate in the high altitude circuit after slipping and hanging. “I felt horrible vertigo, I literally felt like I was going to die”he said in “EEG”, and questioned the security measures taken by the production.

At that time, the Court informed him that he was out of the program. “You are not going to come to condition me. I ask you to leave”, indicated the voiceover in front of the surprise of Gian Piero Díaz and Johanna San Miguel. In his defense, Austin Palao showed the marks left on his neck by the guide rope. However, he was asked to leave the set.

Days later, through Instagram, Austin Palao confirmed that he had been fired from “This is war.” The production responded that his departure was because he had bad behavior off camera and that they did not show those images so as not to make him look bad.

Why did Austin Palao not want to return to “EEG”?

Austin Palao’s claims and subsequent statements caused tension in his relationship with the Court and especially with the producer of “EEG”, Peter Fajardo. He emphatically said that he was not going to allow the reality boy “Don’t nobody tell lies about this is war”by ensuring that a specialized company checked the security of each of the games.

The EEG producer spoke about the Austin Palao incident in the height challenge. Photo: This is war / Instagram

Faced with the claims that arose on social networks, Sunafil confirmed that it would open an investigation for labor abuse against “This is war.”

Months later, in October, the controversy resurfaced after Elías Montalvo fell from a height of more than 15 meters. “Amor y Fuego” invited Austin Palao to comment on what happened and the model revealed that the production called him to return to “EEG”. “The only thing I asked for was the apology of the live case”but the production did not accept.

Two years later, upon his return to “This is war”, Austin Palo received an apology from the Court for the way he was fired. “The good thing is that there was prior communication with the Court,” Said Palao’s brother said, after stating: “I’m not one of the spiteful people”.