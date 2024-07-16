The Soiree of the Year 4organized by the famous streamer Ibai Llanosbecame a memorable event for thousands of spectators. However, The long-awaited performance of Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Anuel AA left much to be desired and quickly It went viral on social media due to its poor vocal quality. This incident has generated a great deal of controversy, especially after Anuel accuses Ibai of sabotaging his performance.

During the event, held at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu stadium, lAnuel AA’s performance was met with boos and criticism from both the audience present and online viewers. Through his Instagram account, Anuel explained that his controversial performance was due to sabotage by Ibai’s team, claiming that the voice heard was not his own.

What happened to Anuel at the Soiree of the Year 4?

The Soiree of the Year 4 featured the participation of prominent artists such as Julieta Venegas, Paulo Londra, David Bisbal, Bizarrap, Will Smith and Anuel AA. While the performance of the ‘Prince of Rap’ was well received, Anuel AA’s presentation was described by many users as “a disaster.”

The Puerto Rican took the stage several minutes late and, according to him, without the assistance of his sound team. This resulted in an eight-minute performance with a poor autotunewhich made it out of tune and booed by the publicDespite the magnitude of the event, with more than 80,000 tickets sold, Anuel’s performance stood out for all the wrong reasons.

What did Anuel say about his performance at Ibai Llanos’ Soiree of the Year 4?

After receiving an avalanche of criticism, Anuel AA took to Instagram to clarify what happened On Sunday, July 14, one day after the Velada del Año 3. In a live performance, the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer directly accused Ibai Llanos and his team of sabotaging his concert. “That crap they did to me, that Ibai, they sabotaged my entire concert”he said, visibly upset.

Anuel detailed that he was not allowed to use his usual equipment, including his DJ and sound engineer, which he says severely affected his performance. “They didn’t let my DJ throw the show for me, they didn’t let my engineer do my vocals at the concert”he said. He also pointed out that Ibai’s team controlled the entire sound system and that the voice heard during his performance was not his. “That’s not my voice”the artist added, suggesting that there was technical manipulation in his performance.

On the other hand, this Monday, April 15, she shared a story on her Instagram account again, tagging Ibai. This reads:: “I’m going with you Ibai. Pescabich*”hinting that another clarification against the Spanish streamer is coming.

Recent story shared by Anuel on his Instagram account. Photo: IG capture

What did Ibai Llanos say about Anuel’s performance at the Soiree of the Year 4?

Ibai Llanos has not responded directly to Anuel AA’s accusations. However, following the controversy, he posted a message on his Twitter account, assuring that he would compensate fans at future events. “I already have an end to the event planned in case I do the next evening. I will compensate you.”wrote Ibai.

What record did Ibai break with the Evening of the Year 4?

Despite the controversy, the Soiree of the Year 4 It was a resounding success in terms of audience and participation. The event achieved Filling the Santiago Bernabéu with more than 80,000 tickets soldan impressive figure for an event organized by a streamer. In addition, on Twitch, more than 3.8 million unique devices connected, setting a new all-time high for the platform.