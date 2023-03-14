Antonio Callirgos He began his acting career with the well-known terrorism film “paper dove” which was directed by Fabrizio Aguilar and included the participation of great actors such as Sergio Galliani, Melania Urbina and Tatiana Astengo. In said film he played a boy named Juan who is captured by Sendero Luminoso and goes on to receive the name of Comrade Cyril.

After the success of the film, the young actor was called again for other productions such as “El Profe”, “Así es la vida” and “El gran reto”. He became more and more known in the artistic medium; however, an important event made his life change course.

What happened to Antonio Callirgos Andia?

His last appearance on Peruvian television was in 2008, when he was part of the miniseries “El gran reto”. He is currently 31 years old and is away from the screens, because his life took a different course after he became a father, at the age of 23, of a daughter he named Antonella.

Antonio Callirgos Andia, the protagonist of "Paloma de papel" in his father stage. Photo: wordpress

What is Antonio Callirgos Andia currently doing?

According to his Facebook account, it can be seen that together with his family they have a business that sells personalized cakes called SofiLula’s Cakes. Although the remembered comrade Cirilo prioritized his family, in an interview with a local media in 2014 he assured that he does not rule out resuming his acting career.