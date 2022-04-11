Mauricio Diez Canseco has been engaged to various models throughout his life. one of them was Antonella de Grootformer candidate for Miss Peru who spent more than 3 years with the pizza chef, and even had a son together named Francesco Salvador.

The model married in May 2016 with the popular ‘Brad Pizza’, who is 30 years older than her, in an exclusive private ceremony held in the countryside, specifically in Santa Eulalia, when Antonella was 20 years old. At the time, the businessman expressed his hope that the former Miss Cusco manages all her businesses.

Mauricio Diez Canseco and Antonella de Groot were married in a private ceremony in Santa Eulalia. Photo: diffusion

“She studies Administration and International Business and I want her to help me in the future and be in charge of leading everything” , declared the pizza chef in an interview with Trome. However, the love story did not last as expected.

YOU CAN SEE: Ex-partner of Mauricio Diez Canseco confirms romance with young man in front of cameras

Mauricio Diez Canseco and Antonella de Groot separated

The news of the separation came unexpectedly, even went almost unnoticed. And it is that Antonella de Groot revealed it through a comment on one of her Instagram posts when a follower of hers asked her: “Anto, are you no longer with Mauricio? They no longer upload photos together..

The former candidate for Miss Peru responded succinctly: “Not anymore”. All of Chollywood was shocked and therefore both issued a statement to the press where they made it official in order to “safeguard the emotional well-being” of their youngest son and “avoid speculating things, as they have been happening for a long time. time on social networks.

Antonella de Groot and Mauricio Diez Canseco have a common son named Francesco, who was born in 2018. Photo: diffusion

“We want to make it known that a few months ago we made the decision to separate, after four years of a romantic relationship, a time in which love, respect and understanding always prevailed” expressed Mauricio Diez Canseco and Antonella de Groot, who currently maintain a cordial relationship for the little one they have in common, who is the businessman’s sixth heir.

YOU CAN SEE: Mauricio Diez Canseco and Antonella send a statement about the end of their marriage

Antonella de Groot makes her new partner official in “On everyone’s lips”

Just months after the divorce with the owner of Rústica was disclosed, the young model appeared again before the cameras on the program “In everyone’s mouth”, to reveal that she gave herself a new opportunity in love, in addition to giving get to know his new venture, a fast food restaurant.

Antonella De Groot introduced her new boyfriend in “On everyone’s lips”. Photo: On everyone’s lips/capture

Gonzalo Valenzuela is the name of Antonella de Groot’s current partner, with whom she is expecting another baby. On March 14, 2022, both posted on their Instagram account how the baby shower took place. “A little bit about the #babyGonz baby shower, it’s amazing how time went by so fast! Sharing with our loved ones” Antonella wrote and attached photos of the emotional moment.

Antonella De Groot introduced her new boyfriend in “On everyone’s lips”. Photo: Antonella de Groot/Instagram

“What emotion, congratulations”, “Many congratulations, Anto”, “God bless you, congratulations to both”, “An excellent mother, Franchesquito is going to have a little brother” were some of the comments from followers.

YOU CAN SEE: Antonella De Groot, ex-wife of Mauricio Diez Canseco, announces that she is pregnant

Antonella de Groot today

The young model and mother Antonella de Groot is currently very focused on her social networks, especially Instagram, where she has almost 100,000 followers, and has become an influencer for different brands. Likewise, she also created a store dedicated to the personal care of the little ones called Bambino store, where she sells ecological products.

Antonella de Groot is happily in love with Gonzalo Valenzuela, with whom she is expecting her second child. Photo: Antonella de Groot/Instagram

Antonella de Groot on Instagram

The model Antonella de Groot is in the sweet wait. Through Instagram, she shares photos and videos of the preparations for the arrival of her new son. Also, she shows some snapshots of her day to day as a family.

In November 2021, she posted her baby’s ultrasound, announcing her pregnancy. “Hi baby”, she put her on that occasion.

Antonella DeGroot is pregnant. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Who is Mauricio Diez Canseco’s new partner?

This 2022, Mauricio Diez Canseco surprised his followers by announcing his marriage to Lisandra Lizama, a young Cuban member of the “Golden Girls of Cuba” orchestra.

This would be the businessman’s third wedding. On April 10, he married in an intimate ceremony in Havana.

They said yes! Learn how the religious ceremony of Mauricio Diez Canseco and Lisandra Lizama was carried out. Photo: Lisandra Lizama/Instagram

Mauricio Diez Canseco more in love than ever

The businessman Mauricio Diez Canseco dedicated tender words to Lisandra Lizama, his wife. Before getting married, he expressed his feelings for the Cuban.

“With you my happiness is complete, I love you infinitely, Lisandra,” wrote the popular “Brad Pizza” on Instagram.